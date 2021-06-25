‘LAST AFRICAN GIANT’ DIES

Zambia’s Kenneth Kaunda is lauded as a champion for Africa.
Kenneth David “KK” Kaunda, the former president of Zambia and the last giant of Africa’s frontline leaders in turbulent struggles against colonialism and foreign domination of the continent, died of pneumonia on June 17. He was 97.
He led the Southern African nation to independence and governed from 1964 until October 1991.
Kaunda is being remembered as a towering figure whose strength, tenacity of will and sacrifice benefitted the entire African continent, but particularly the southern African region.
‘Safe harbor’
“He embodied the true sense of Pan-Africanism, placing his own country Zambia at grave risk in order to provide safe harbor for the liberation movements of Southern Africa as well as its peoples,” said Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union Commission, in a statement.
“The African Union stands in solidarity with the Kaunda family, the people and the Government of the Republic of Zambia as we mourn and honor the life of a freedom fighter, statesman, visionary and liberation struggle icon,” he said.
History of leadership
Kaunda was chairman of The Frontline States, an alliance of African countries from the 1960s to 1990s committed to ending apartheid and White rule. He was a founder of the Organization of African Unity that eventually became the African Union.
He rallied global support and pushed for economic divestment from the repressive, White-ruled countries, and allowed Zambia to be an operational base for guerilla movements from South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Angola, and provided exiles political protection and armed resistance training.
“Under KK’s leadership, Lusaka ... became the capitol of African resistance,” explained Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history and Africana Studies at the University of Houston.
“Such African unity angered Europe and their settler colonialists in Africa. Zambia suffered as a result.
“They repeatedly were bombed by apartheid South Africa ... repeatedly bombed by similarly racist Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe,” said Dr. Horne. “KK stood tall during that time; refused to bend, refused to yield.”
“Certainly, he will surely be missed,” added Dr. Horne.
Critical to South African freedom
Beneficiaries of Kaunda’s generosity reflected on his contribution and support.
“This hero stood against the might of the racist South African government and protected us in our struggle at every step,” said Lindiwe Sisulu, South African minister of human settlements, water, and sanitation. Her father, the late anti-apartheid fighter Walter Sisulu, was jailed along with Nelson Mandela; members of her family were exiled in Zambia.
“Today we are a free country because people like him understood the historic mission we had,” tweeted Ms. Sisulu.
Former South African President Thabo Mbeki, who spent many years exiled in Zambia and grew close to Kaunda, called him “one of the architects of a democratic South Africa.” Mbeki said that Kaunda carried the total liberation of Africa close to his heart.
“It was part of his agenda; it was not a by-the-way thing, which he can attend to tomorrow,” said Mbeki.
‘The unexpected one’
Kenneth Kaunda, born April 28, 1924, was the youngest of eight children. He was born in the Zambian town of Chinsali, then part of Northern Rhodesia.
Both his parents were teachers; his father was also a Presbyterian pastor. They nicknamed him Buchizya, or “the unexpected one,” because they had been married 20 years by the time Kenneth was born.
After teaching for a few years, Kaunda became involved in politics through the Northern Rhodesian African Congress in the late 1940s. He eventually became its secretary general. In 1953, the organization became the African National Congress (ANC) – unrelated to South Africa’s African National Congress.
Traveled to learn
Kaunda pushed for resistance against Rhodesia’s White minority rulers and was arrested and imprisoned in 1955. In 1957, he traveled to Great Britain at the request of the Labor Party to study parliamentary systems. When he returned home, he became dissatisfied with the moderate stance of ANC leadership and later formed the Zambian African National Congress, which was eventually banned by the colonial government.
In December 1958, he participated in the first All African People’s Conference in Accra, Ghana, convened by Ghana’s President Kwame Nkrumah. There he met many of the leaders of Africa’s independence struggles.
To the U.S.
After another politically-related prison term, in 1960 he was elected president of the newly formed United National Independence Party. As a revolutionary championing Black self-determination and freedom, he fought “White Afrikaners” and “Boers” – White minority leaders in southern Africa. He advocated breaking the yoke of colonialism and foreign domination.
Kaunda stirred Zambians as well as Black Americans. In 1960, he traveled to America, where he met with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Malcolm X, when he was still affiliated with the Nation of Islam.
“FreeDOM Africa,” cried Kaunda, to a Harlem, N.Y. crowd in 1960. “Now! Now! Now!” the audience screamed back. “FreeDom Africa!” he yelled more rapidly, reaping a more frenzied response: “Now! Now! Now!” reported a New York Times article.
Finally, independence
In January 1964, he was elected prime minister of Northern Rhodesia. By October 1964, domestic and international anticolonial campaigns pressured Great Britain to leave Zambia to establish itself as an independent nation.
Kaunda served as president under a one-party system from 1964 until 1991, when the politics shifted toward multiparty elections in Zambia.
“Peace, unity, love. One Zambia, one nation. That is what I believe and that is what we have. Look around Africa, what do you see? Starvation. War. Chaos. Look at our poor brothers in Zaire, Angola, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Uganda. Zambia is at peace, not in pieces,” he said in a 1991 campaign speech.
Kaunda was defeated. He peacefully handed over power to longtime political foe Fredrick Chiluba.
“Those who go into opposition are still an active catalyst for good government, indeed an integral part of good government,” he told Zambians after the vote.
Over the years, Kaunda was remembered fondly for his role in freeing the country and for maintaining relative stability during his time in office.
Unsuccessful comeback
In 1996, Kaunda tried to make a political comeback, but a constitutional amendment ironically declared the “Father of the Nation” a foreigner, based on his parent’s lineage in Malawi.
A year later, Kaunda was arrested and charged with treason after an attempted coup attempt by army officers. He was held in a maximum-security prison, then under house arrest until the charges were dropped.
Senior statesman
Later in his life, Kaunda became a respected voice on the continent, from mediating conflicts to his anti-AIDS campaigns.
He formed the Kenneth Kaunda Peace Foundation dedicated to conflict resolution and eradicating poverty and HIV/AIDS in Africa. At the height of the pandemic, during a 1987 televised news conference he disclosed that HIV/AIDS killed his fifth son, Masuzgo.
Kaunda was also an advisor and counselor to Minister Louis Farrakhan on at least two peace missions concerning crises in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
“He was famous for being uncompromisingly strong for the plight of Africans and suffering people across the earth and was found many times in the cross-hairs of Western powers. He was a freedom fighter who helped transform White-ruled Northern Rhodesia, a bastard child of British imperialism, into Zambia, an independent African nation,” said Minister Farrakhan.
“Kenneth Kaunda will always be remembered as a voice of reason in the midst of chaos and confusion.”
The work continues
“The last giant has fallen,” said Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, former African Union ambassador to the United States. She told The Final Call newspaper that Kaunda was the last living “Pan-African father” responsible for the historic 1963 founding of the Organization of African Unity that developed into the African Union as part of a vision for a unified Africa.
“It’s sad that his passing, as the last Pan-African father, is before we can attain a true United States of Africa, a true creation with an Africa that speaks with one voice,” said Chihombori-Quao. We have a responsibility to continue and create the unity of purpose for a United States of Africa,” she said.
National mourning
The Zambian government announced Kaunda’s remains will travel to all provinces in a fare- well procession from June 23 to July 5. Citizens will be allowed to view his body in each state capital as he lies in state. An official state funeral will be held July 2 at the Heroes Stadium in Lusaka where international dignitaries will pay their respects, followed by a private family burial on July 7.
Undergirding Kaunda’s public life was a family life anchored by his wife Betty Kaunda, who he married in 1946 and had eight children. She died in 2012.
Beside the people and government of Zambia and freedom-loving people worldwide, Kaunda is survived by six children, many grand-and great-grand-children.
Information from the Final Call and Staff Writer Brian Muhammad as well as from the New York Times was used to prepare this report.
