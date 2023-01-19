It began four years ago to promote agriculture, food consumption education and to showcase better lifestyle choices to help stabilize health disparities in underserved communities.
In February, the 2023 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival will be back, featuring attractions that include live performances by singer and songwriter Khalea Lynee & The Fascinations from season 17 of NBC’s “The Voice” and the 2023 Collard Cook-Off, boasting $500 prizes and bragging rights.
Other attractions include collaborative cooking demos, an interactive fitness promenade featuring Nu Body Fitness, free collard smoothies and a fresh collard green giveaway sponsored by WP Rawl Farms.
The festival, which is in partnership with the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 2240 9th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Admission to the festival is free and the event is open to the public.
“Greens conjure up memories for people,” said festival co-founder Boyzell Hosey. “We can promote urban agriculture, fitness and a culinary experience with the festival.”
‘Collards After Dark’ too
Notable festival presenters include nutritional journalist and two-time James Beard Award winner Toni Tipton-Martin, food preservationist Gabrielle E.W. Carter and “The Gullah Diva” Chef Sallie Ann Robinson – all featured in the Netflix “High on The Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America’’ series.
With heart disease as the leading cause of death in the U.S. and Black Americans suffering a 30% mortality rate, the festival organizers hope to educate people on the depths of African American food history, share alternatives to food production and preparation and promote viable lifestyle changes.
“You look at this collard green festival, you see every part of our community,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch. “It’s about celebrating collard greens, health and nutrition.”
Additionally, mark your calendars for a discussion titled “Collards After Dark: The Womb Rebellion: An Evening With Dr. Martha Bireda” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at Boyd Hill’s Hammock Hall, 3010 31st St. S. in St. Petersburg. Tickets are $45. Bireda is an equity consultant, scholar, author, and director of Blanchard House Museum of African History and Culture of Punta Gorda.
For more information about the festival, visit https://linktr.ee/tbcgf. Tickets to the Feb. 17 event : www.eventbrite.com/e/tbcgf-inc-presents-collards-after-dark-an-evening-with-dr-bireda-tickets-510403549757.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.