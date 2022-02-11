10 Cubans arrive in Marathon on boat that looks like a bed

Ten Cuban migrants landed in a canal-front neighborhood in the Florida Keys Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.
The group, all men, arrived in a makeshift pontoon boat that resembled a floating bed, according to a photo released by the Border Patrol.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the landing happened around 5 a.m. in a canal off Tingler Lane in the Middle Keys city of Marathon.
Adam Hoffner, division chief of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami sector, said one of the men was taken to a hospital for treatment, but has since been released to Border Patrol agents.
Another rescue
The men told agents they departed from Matanzas, Cuba, but Hoffner said it’s not clear how long they were at sea.
The landing comes less than a week after the U.S. Coast Guard reported that its crews saved 10 Cuban migrants from a sinking boat off Key Largo. That rescue happened on Feb. 3, after a Coast Guard air crew spotted the distressed vessel.
“They didn’t have lifejackets or safety equipment,” Capt. Shawn Koch, commanding officer of Air Station Miami, said in a statement released on Twitter. “If the air crew hadn’t found them on the patrol, these people would not have survived the night.”
Six people in that group were returned to Cuba on Saturday, Feb. 5, the Coast Guard said.
Both incidents are part of a spike in maritime migration from Cuba and Haiti as the economic and political climate in both nations continues to deteriorate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.