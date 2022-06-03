Maintaining calm amid chaos

Families pack ‘go bags’ to be ready for natural disasters
“Life or death!” said father and mother Lex and Shanelle Dixon in unison as they described the difference that precious seconds can make in an emergency. As a firefighter/paramedic and a nurse, they have seen the sad consequences when people are not prepared.
The Ocoee couple leaves nothing to chance when it comes to the safety of their family.
“We worry about our children,” said Shanelle. “We don’t want to scare them. We just want to make sure they know what to do and where to go in an emergency.”
With extreme weather events escalating in frequency and severity in recent years, experts urge families to plan ahead for natural disasters.
Ready.gov, a FEMA website, recommends putting together a “collection of basic items” to last for several days, including food, water, a change of clothes, cash and a flashlight.
‘Go bags’ with whistles
In the Dixon’s home, four backpacks full of emergency supplies sit ready for action in a closet by the staircase — one “go bag” for each of them.
“We have a whistle on the bags,” explained the Dixon’s 13-year-old son Lex. “If any of us get separated, we can whistle.” They also have an emergency meeting place.
Having a plan and emergency supplies has given the whole family peace of mind.
Shavon, age 16, said she feels “more prepared for a natural disaster and more comfortable” knowing she can just grab her bag and go.
The Dixons credit regular disaster-preparedness reminders through their congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and on the Christian organization’s official website, jw.org, for helping them to keep at the ready.
“Being ready to face a natural disaster may be the difference between life and death when it unexpectedly hits,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for the Christian organization. “We can’t just say life is precious; we need to live it. That’s why the Bible’s advice to take practical steps to protect ourselves and our families from danger makes so much sense — even if threats seem far off.”
‘Could save your life’
In flood-prone Louisa, Kentucky, Brandon and C’onia Fitch made preparing go bags a fun activity for kids Nolan, Gavin and Stella, letting them pick out their own bags and add their favorite toys and nonperishable snacks.
“Everyone in the family had a role in preparing the bags,” said Brandon. “They know what’s in them, and they know where to find them.”
The importance of being ‘go bag ready’ was put to the test last year when floodwaters surrounded their home in rural Appalachia.
In pitch darkness and with freezing water rising steadily in their home, the Fitches loaded their go bags — and Princess Pickles, 6-year-old Stella’s beloved guinea pig — into the family car and drove to higher ground.
By morning, four feet of muddy floodwater had devastated the Fitches’ home and brought into sharp focus the true value of their efforts to prepare.
“It took a bit of the panic away,” said C’onia. “It seemed like a daunting task … but I’m so glad we did it.”
“You’re not going to regret it,” agreed Nolan, 16. “It could save your life.”
