A memorial service for Charles William “Chuck’’ Cherry II is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday Aug. 19 at the Julia T. & Charles W. Cherry, Sr. Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.
Cherry was laid to rest on July 18 at Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery in Gainesville.
The publisher emeritus of the Daytona Times and Florida Courier newspapers passed away on July 15 at age 66.
He also served as general manager of the family-owned radio station’s “Free Your Mind’’ radio show.
Activist, author, attorney
Cherry was a civil rights activist, attorney, businessman, author and public speaker.
He also owned 623 Management, Inc., an advertising agency focusing on Black Americans and media. The retired attorney stepped down from his publishing duties in 2020.
Chuck Cherry was born on Aug. 6, 1956. He grew up in Daytona Beach and graduated from Seabreeze High School Class in 1974.
Cherry received his B.A. degree in journalism from Morehouse College in 1978.
He earned both his M.B.A. and J.D. degrees from the University of Florida in 1982.
In 1983, Cherry was admitted to the Florida Bar Association.
He is a former Fort Lauderdale city and South Florida state prosecutor. He spent 21 years in the field and was general counsel to the Ft. Lauderdale Housing Authority for 10 years.
His “Straight, No Chaser’’ column appeared weekly for years in the Florida Courier and garnered Florida and national awards.
He also was an author and publisher of “Excellence Without Excuse: The Black Student’s Guide to Academic Excellence’’ in 1994, which has been used as a textbook in college-preparation classes and seminars.
In 2016, he co-wrote “Fighting through the Fear’’ with his Morehouse College roommate and Omega Psi Fraternity brother, C. David Moody of Atlanta.
