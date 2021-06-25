Miami Carnival returns with health and safety protocols

37th ANNUAL MIAMI CARNIVAL / OCTOBER 2-10
After a year’s absence, one of Black Florida’s largest events returns in 2021. This year’s Carnival event kicked off on June 5 with the Miami Carnival Showcase band launch.
For official updates of 2021 Miami Carnival events and programming, go to https://miamicarnival.org. Follow on Instagram and Twitter @MiaBroCarnival or https://www.facebook.com/MiamiBrowardOneCarnival/.
