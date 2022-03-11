Miami Gardens festival returns after two-year absence

Jazz in the Gardens, the jazz and R&B music festival, in Miami Gardens, returns on March 13 and 13 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Performers scheduled include Mary J. Blige, H.E.R., Rick Ross, The Isley Brothers, SWV, The Roots with special guest T-Pain, Stokely, Johnathan McReynolds, Mike Phillips and Mark Allen Felton.
Syndicated radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley will return as the host.
In 2020, in the wake of the pandemic, Jazz in the Gardens was forced to cancel just two days before the doors were slated to open. Now, almost two years later, the 2022 festival represents a comeback as Miami Gardens’ signature event.
Entrants will be required to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test. Social distancing protocols will be observed and face masks will be strongly encouraged.
“We are happy to announce the return of Jazz in the Gardens in the City of Miami Gardens. In an abundance of caution, the festival did not happen for the past two years due to COVID-19. It’s coming back in 2022, and we will do so in a safe way following all the CDC protocols,’’ said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris.
“We are also excited about bringing talented, award-winning artists to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the festival that showcases music and the culture and diversity of Miami Gardens. We look forward to celebrating with our residents and people from all over the world on March 12th and 13th.’’
For tickets and more information, visit www.jazzinthegardens.com.
