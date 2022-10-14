More than 300,000 women around the world die from cervical cancer each year. In the U.S., women of Haitian descent are diagnosed with it at higher rates than the general population.
The disease is preventable, though, due to vaccines and effective treatments for conditions that can precede the cancer. That’s why health care workers and even the World Health Organization are focusing on Miami’s Little Haiti to try to save lives.
The rate of cervical cancer in Little Haiti is 38 per 100,000 people — more than four times Florida’s overall rate, 8 per 100,000, according to a study published in Cancer Causes and Control in July 2018.
Erin Kobetz, the associate director for population sciences and cancer disparity at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, came up with the idea to bring HPV testing to areas of Miami-Dade County where women are less likely to get regular screenings for cervical cancer at a gynecologist’s office.
Human papillomavirus is thought to be responsible for about 50% of cervical cancers.
Kobetz’s work and that of her colleagues, using a recreational vehicle dubbed the Game Changer, grabbed the attention of the WHO.
The Sylvester Center
The international health organization announced a lofty goal in August 2020: to eliminate cervical cancer by encouraging countries to get 90% of girls fully vaccinated with the HPV vaccine by age 15; to have 70% of women screened for HPV by age 35 and again by age 45; and to treat 90% of women with pre-cancerous conditions.
The WHO believes cervical cancer can be eliminated within the next century if countries meet those targets by 2030.
In Miami, the WHO is relying in large part on public health infrastructure already in place, including the effort initiated by Kobetz. In Little Haiti, this work is happening at a medical clinic called the Center for Haitian Studies, located on a commercial street in the rapidly gentrifying immigrant neighborhood.
The process isn’t much different from using a tampon and is certainly easier than getting a pelvic exam, which is the other way to test for HPV. Self-collected samples are sent to a lab.
The clinic is the Sylvester center’s primary referral partner in Little Haiti because of the cultural and linguistic competence of the staff.
Richard Freeman, who works in the WHO’s office of the director-general, visited the vehicles behind the Center for Haitian Studies earlier this year.
Freeman said this work is vital to the WHO’s global effort to end cervical cancer.
“Cervical cancer is the one cancer that we can actually eliminate,” Freeman said.
“We have the tools, and all it is a choice of whether or not we’re going to put those tools into use. If we catch this cancer early and we detect it on time, it’s curable. And so, we want to see all of these interventions coming, not just here in Miami. We want to see the supply of HPV vaccines also made available and also affordable in countries that have a higher burden of cervical cancer.”
