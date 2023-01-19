MLK Day at Florida park ends in sorrow

Mom, 29, killed in Fort Pierce mass shooting at event; local leaders weigh in on the violence
Former Fort Pierce Police Officer Felix Newkirk lives just two blocks from where a mass shooting took place on Monday that ended the life of a 29-year-old woman who was among many attending a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday event in the city located in St. Lucie County.
Monday’s shooting, which has made national news, took place after Fort Pierce’s MLK parade.
The shooting at the MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day held at Ilous Ellis Park left eight people shot and one dead on the official King holiday, a day that was meant to celebrate peace and unity.
Nikkitia Bryant, 29, who was at the event with her 6-year-old daughter, died at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital on Tuesday, authorities said.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff ’s Office has identified a person of interest in connection to the mass shooting.
After the shooting, it was reported that the violence was gang related. But on Wednesday, Chief Deputy Brian Hester of the St. Lucie County Sheriff ’s Office, said it was not necessarily rival gangs but that some of those involved were documented gang members and that it was a fight between several individuals.
On Monday, Hester told reporters after the shooting, “It was mass chaos, as you can imagine, when shots rang out. There were a thousand plus people here at the event, and as the shots rang out, people were just running in all directions.’’
He added, “It’s really sad in a celebration of someone who represented peace and equality that a disagreement results in a use of guns and violence to solve that disagreement, and that’s what’s really sad to me about what happened here. And then so many innocent people who were injured or hurt and were not part of the disagreement as well.”
The sheriff ’s office has identified 27-year-old Frederick Lamar Johnson Jr. as a person of interest. After a Facebook Live post professing his innocence, Johnson turned himself in, according to local media accounts on Wednesday.
Heard the shots
Newkirk, the former Fort Pierce officer, said he passed through the park area and contemplated joining the festivities but bypassed it all because, he said, where crowds are gathered, there’s usually violence.
“Something told me to go on home. So, I did. But minutes later I heard ‘bang, bang,’ then more gun shots,” said Newkirk, who was with the police department for 21 years.
Newkirk said he doesn’t understand why disputes today are settled with guns.
“Gun disputes are going to end with someone shot or someone behind bars. Don’t they think about that? I guess they don’t or they don’t care,’’ he told the Florida Courier on Tuesday.
Newkirk also believes judges are too lenient with bond and jail time.
“The punishment is not hard enough so they get out and do the same thing,” he said.
$5,000 reward
Reginald B. Sessions, an attorney and former Fort Pierce city commissioner, said the melee was chaotic and cast Fort Pierce in a horrible light.
“We were all over the national news and it was like our city was the worst city in America,’’ he told the Courier on Tuesday.
In Fort Pierce, located in St. Lucie County, a neighboring county to Palm Beach County, violence among African Americans is not an illusion. The city of nearly 50,000 residents is approximately 43 percent Black, according to population reports. And frequently on the evening news Blacks are seen in the crosshairs of gun violence.
A man who identified himself as Calvin Bethel, brother of Bryant, also weighed in on the violence.
Bethel said his sister was standing at a food truck with her child when she was struck by a bullet in the abdomen. She died the next morning at the hospital. She was reportedly a cosmetologist.
“How do you explain this to a child?” asked Bethel, who told news reporters that his sister had always been his inspiration and greatest supporter.
There is a $5,000 reward for anyone with a tip that leads to an arrest relating to the shooting. Anyone with information can call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.