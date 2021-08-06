More gold for the USA

TOKYO OLYMPIC GAMES
U.S. runner Athing Mu, 19, celebrates after winning gold in the women’s 800-meters final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Aug. 3. Mu is from Trenton, New Jersey. As of Wednesday, the USA had won 79 medals; 25 of them gold. The Tokyo Olympics will end with a closing ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 8.
