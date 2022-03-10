More strikes, more deaths, more uncertainty

Ukraine children’s hospital hit; Congress agrees on spending bill that gives billions in aid to help Ukrainians.
KOZELETS, Ukraine — As basic survival in Ukraine grows increasingly precarious, civilian evacuation efforts largely sputtered Wednesday across a country battered by a relentless Russian assault that officials said heavily damaged a maternity hospital.
Ukraine’s government had an- nounced a daylong cease-fire, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., along several corridors around the country that were designated for the safe exit of residents. The routes covered some of the hardest-hit areas, including parts of the capital city of Kyiv, Sumy in the northeast and the strategic port city of Mariupol in the south.
But late Wednesday afternoon, the Mariupol City Council said a Russian strike had hit a hospital complex there and caused massive damage. Images showed emergency responders carrying a bloodied pregnant woman through a courtyard littered with mangled cars and a heavily damaged building still smoldering.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said children lay in the wreckage, called the attack an atrocity and appealed again to the West to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
The incident added to the mis ery of a blockaded city where hungry residents have begun breaking into stores and officials opened a mass grave to bury around 70 soldiers and civilians killed in recent days, The Associated Press reported.
Russian ‘savages’ blamed
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Moscow had agreed to the temporary truce for evacuations, but Ukrainian officials were skeptical that Russian forces would respect the agreement.
Previous cease-fire deals were effectively stillborn because of continued Russian shelling along the so-called humanitarian corridors, Ukraine says, with only the route from Sumy to the city of Poltava seeing an appreciable numbers of evacuees.
“Hundreds of people were saved. The humanitarian corridor was delivered,” Zelenskyy said earlier Wednesday. “But that’s only 1% of what needs to be done.”
He blamed the breakdown of past cease-fire agreements on Russian “savages” who kept up their attacks on defenseless civilians, and he urged patience among his compatriots who are trying to reach safety.
“Humanitarian corridors will still work,” Zelenskyy said. “And only time separates you from freedom.”
Pentagon officials say Russia is now dropping “dumb” bombs — or unguided strikes — on Ukraine.
Nuclear plant problems
Ukrainian officials also said Wednesday that the decommis- sioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant — the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, in 1986 — had lost access to the power grid, forcing it to rely on backup generators.
Authorities called for a halt to fighting in the area, which is under Russian control, to allow for repairs, lest the plant suffer a catastrophic interruption to the cooling of radioactive material.
The ominous developments came a day after President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would ban imports of Russian oil and gas.
The sanctions targeting one of Russia’s most lucrative industries are part of a wider international effort to isolate the country from the world economy and sap its ability to wage war in Ukraine.
In recent days, a number of high-profile U.S. businesses have said that they would temporarily close locations in Russia or stop selling their products there, including McDonald’s, Starbucks and Co-ca-Cola.
$13.6 billion in aid
Vice President Kamala Harris was traveling to Poland for a three-day trip aimed at shoring up transatlantic efforts to isolate Russia. And congressional leaders reached an agreement Wednesday on a spending bill that includes $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine.
The bill allocates more than $4 billion to assist with the mass exodus of Ukrainians from their country and nearly $7 billion to cover the transfer of U.S. military equipment to Ukraine and its allies, as well as the deployment of American troops and equipment to nearby countries.
More than 2.1 million people have already fled Ukraine, the United Nations says, making it Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. Most have gone west, to Poland and Hungary, in such numbers that others are now heading south, to Romania, to avoid the bottleneck.
