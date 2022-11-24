National spotlight shines on Florida Classic during HBCU event in Orlando
The Florida Classic football game is the biggest HBCU event in the country and showcases the state’s two largest HBCUs: Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University.
This year, the FAMU Rattlers pulled away late to win the game 41-20 over the B-CU Wildcats in front of a crowd of almost 60,000 in Orlando.
The event is more than a football game for the players and fans. It’s an experience for fans, alumni, family and friends, who gather each year for fellowship and bragging rights.
Fans make the event
Courtney Gregory of Winter Haven was walking around the stadium before the game, enjoying the tailgating decorations, and running into old friends as the smell of grilled sausages, burgers and chicken wafted in the air.
“I came with my girls; I haven’t been since I was a child and it was fun,” Gregory shared. “I want to experience this and get some memories as an adult—and root for FAMU.”
Jeff Allen of Tallahassee echoed, “We represent FAMU. I come for the vending, people, parties, game and socializing. Black folks come together and hang out and enjoy the activities.”
Jerry Bell was tailgating across the lake in front of the stadium before the game.
“This is one of my favorite events in sports. I tailgate with friends and family, then we go watch the game,” Bell said. “I look forward to this every year because I enjoy myself.”
Sarah Jones, from Camden County, enjoyed the scene with her cousin, Andrew Flowers, who attends FAMU.
She said, I’m a B-CU fan; go B-CU! I come with my family, and we tailgate, and go to the game. We have a great time.”
Alumni so important
Hazaniel Dickens-Robinson is a Florida A&M alumnus, class of 1978, and former Marching 100 band member.
“I have been coming to the Classic since 1978 when I was a freshman in the band at FAMU. I come every year. I maybe missed two years,” expressed Robinson.
“This is a great experience. I knew we would win. It’s a great rivalry with a lot of camaraderie, which makes this the top HBCU event. I try to enjoy everything.”
Williams Isaac Bethune-Cookman alum, Class of 2016, and a former drum major with the Marching Wildcats.
He said, “It’s great to be here outside of the band to experience this and enjoy it. I finally get to see what this event has to offer.”
It’s business too
The Florida Classic is also an opportunity for businesses and entrepreneurs to make money. The event brings an economic impact of between $700,000 to $30 million to Orlando and surrounding areas.
Julius Brown comes from Ruskin to sell T-shirts.
“I’ve been coming for 15 years. There is a lot of camara-derie and networking,” Brown shared. “Business is awesome. We do have ups and downs, but it’s overall great.”
This was the first Florida Classic for Ernest Scott, owner of Oh Boy BBQ, a food truck from Fort Pierce.
He said, “I am a new business owner. Friday started slow, but Saturday was great. Saturday looks like the day to be here.”
Vendors also believe that the Florida Classic is a way to spread culture.
Margarette Bell-Waters sold candy apples, spice bowls and lemon bowls with her family during the event.
She explained, “You don’t see this type of stuff anymore. These sweet products are a part of our history and culture which we share with our community. You can give something and make something from your home instead of buying things to make and sell. It’s a cultural thing. It’s a love thing.”
Don’t forget students
Andrew Flowers is a fresh-man from Jacksonville via Las Vegas at FAMU.
“I’ve been coming for a few years. This is a great time for everyone, including students, alumni, friends and fans. I knew that we would win today,” Flowers said.
Quashija Meade is from Washington, D.C. and a senior at Bethune-Cookman.
She added, “The Classic is a fun time. Me and my friends come and watch the game and enjoy the festivities. We also tail-gate and enjoy the food. I normally work with the team, but not today. I ride with the team, win or lose.”
There are also those who have attended both schools, like FAMU juniors Jayla Jackson and Jalynn Watson, both of Orlando. “We went to both schools.
This is our first year as FAMU students. We went last year, but I never really walked around like this,” Jackson said. “I always go to the game and tailgate. I want to see the bands. Go Rattlers!”
Watson added, “I come every year; this is a family tradition. It’s exciting to see all the people on both FAMU and B-CU sides come and have fun together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.