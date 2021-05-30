U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., said Monday she will not run next year for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Marco Rubio. Murphy’s announcement came after U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., advised supporters last week to “stay tuned” as she “seriously” considers running against Rubio.
Murphy, who represents a swing congressional district in Central Florida, had been exploring a race for the Senate. In a video posted Monday on Twitter, Murphy also said she has looked at running in 2024 for the seat held by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.
“The reality is Marco Rubio will not be an easy opponent, especially if it’s on the heels of a bruising primary where Democrats spend millions attacking each other instead of using those millions to build the infrastructure we so desperately need to win here,” Murphy said in the video.
“So, I’ve decided, instead of running for the U.S. Senate, I will devote my energy to helping make our party stronger. While I will not be running statewide in 2022, I will work to help the Democratic Party build toward statewide success.”
