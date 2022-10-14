CAPE CANAVERAL — A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid mil - lions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the re - sults of its save-the-world test.
The space agency attempted the test two weeks ago to see if in the future a killer rock could be nudged out of Earth’s way.
“This mission shows that NA - SA is trying to be ready for what - ever the universe throws at us,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during a briefing at NASA headquarters in Washington.
The Dart spacecraft carved a crater into the asteroid Dimor - phos on Sept. 26, hurling de - bris out into space and creating a cometlike trail of dust and rub - ble stretching several thousand miles (kilometers). It took days of telescope observations from Chile and South Africa to deter - mine how much the impact al - tered the path of the 525-foot (160-meter) asteroid around its companion, a much bigger space rock.
Before the impact, the moon - let took 11 hours and 55 minutes to circle its parent asteroid. Sci - entists had hoped to shave off 10 minutes but Nelson said the im - pact shortened the asteroid’s or - bit by about 32 minutes.
The amount of debris appar - ently played a role in the out - come, scientists said. The im - pact may also have left Dimor - phos wobbling a bit, said NASA program scientist Tom Statler.
Neither asteroid posed a threat to Earth — and still don’t as they continue their journey around the sun. That’s why sci - entists picked the pair for the world’s first attempt to alter the position of a celestial body.
Planetary defense experts pre - fer nudging a threatening aster - oid or comet out of the way, giv - en enough lead time, rather than blowing it up and creating mul - tiple pieces that could rain down on Earth.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department re - ceives support from the How - ard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Educa - tion. The AP is solely responsi - ble for all content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.