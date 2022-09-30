NASA spacecraft rams distant asteroid in test of Earth defense

A NASA spacecraft successfully crashed into an asteroid approximately 7 million miles from Earth in a test to determine if the impact can nudge the space rock slightly off course.
NASA launched its DART spacecraft in November 2021 with the express purpose of colliding with an asteroid about the size of a football stadium at 14,000 miles per hour.
The mission is NASA’s first demonstration of the agency’s planetary-defense initiative to protect Earth from the possibility of a hazardous collision with an asteroid.
This particular asteroid, called Dimorphos, is not headed toward our planet but was singled out by NASA to test a deflection technique. If measurements show the asteroid’s course was even slightly altered, NASA will deem the mission a success.
It will take days or weeks before astronomers know if DART’s impact did its job, but a camera onboard the spacecraft captured a close-up view of the asteroid moments before the crash. A separate spacecraft, deployed from DART prior to impact, also captured images of the collision, and NASA has said it will share those images in coming days.
If in the future a hazardous asteroid is spotted heading toward Earth, it’s possible that NASA or some other space agency could send a spacecraft to ram it just as DART has done. Such an impact could impart just enough momentum to slightly change the asteroid’s trajectory so that, over time, it whizzes safely by Earth.
Dimorphos is actually an asteroid moonlet, orbiting around a much larger asteroid named Didymos, thus the name DART: Double Asteroid Redirection Test.
