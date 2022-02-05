Connecticut detectives placed on leave over deaths of two Black women

After public outcry from the families of two Black women who said they were never informed of their deaths, two Bridgeport, Connecticut, detectives have been suspended.
Mayor Joe Ganim announced the suspensions of Detective Angel Llanos and Detective Kevin Cronin on Jan. 30, saying he was “extremely disappointed” in the “lack of sensitivity to the public and failure to follow police policy in the handling of these two matters.”
“The Bridgeport Police Department has high standards for officer sensitivity especially in matters involving the death of a family member. It is an unacceptable failure if policies were not followed. To the families, friends and all who care about the human decency that should be shown in these situations in this case by members of the Bridgeport Police Department, I am very sorry,” Ganim said in a statement.
“I want to be clear to members of the public and the department that insensitivity, disrespect in action, or deviation from policy will not be tolerated by me or others in this administration. My disappointment and demand for accountability in these and any other matter brought to my attention will remain until all the questions are answered to the satisfaction of all.”
Not notified by police
Lauren Smith-Fields, 23, was found dead on Dec. 12, but her family says police never notified them. Instead, they found out from a note left on her front door by her landlord.
Her Bumble date, Matthew LaFountain, called 911 that morning after he woke up and found her unresponsive. When police arrived, she was lying on her back on the floor, with dried blood in and around her right nostril. The medical examiner ruled her death accidental acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine and alcohol.
The family of 53-year-old Brenda Lee Rawls, who was found dead at home on the same day, has leveled similar accusations against the Bridgeport Police Department, saying they had to find out from an acquaintance and eventually got confirmation from the state medical examiner. A cause of death has still not been determined.
The “untimely” deaths of both Smith-Fields and Rawls are under “active investigation,” Ganim said.
