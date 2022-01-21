Federal trial in George Floyd’s death begins

MINNEAPOLIS — The federal civil rights trial for three former Minneapolis police officers indicted in connection with George Floyd’s killing was set to begin Thursday, Jan. 20.
The men, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, all face Justice Department charges of abusing their position as police officers to deprive Floyd of his constitutional rights when another officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes and the others did not intervene during an encounter on May 25, 2020.
“This offense resulted in bodily injury to, and the death of George Floyd,” the charges state.
Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to similar federal charges stemming from Floyd’s death and another case involving a juvenile victim after his April conviction in Hennepin County District Court of the murder of Floyd. Chauvin is currently serving a 22½-year sentence in state prison and awaiting sentencing on the federal charges.
Here is what you need to know about the federal trial for the other three officers. They are also awaiting trial on state charges, but the date has not been set.
Q. Who is on trial?
A. Former Minneapolis police officers Thao, Kueng and Lane. Chauvin was the fourth defendant in this case, but he pleaded guilty to the charges in December. Chauvin is now awaiting sentencing.
Q. What are the federal charges the former officers are facing?
A. All three are charged with using the “color of the law” to deprive Floyd of his civil rights on May 25, 2020, specifically the “right to be free from a police officer’s deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs.” In other words, they saw Floyd was clearly in need of help, but they willfully declined to give him any, “thereby acting with deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm to Floyd” and contributing to his death.
Kueng and Thao face an additional charge alleging they knew Chauvin was holding his knee on Floyd’s neck, though Floyd did not resist and became unresponsive, and they “willfully failed to intervene” to stop Chauvin’s use of unreasonable force. All three officers pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Q. What potential sentence are the former officers facing in the federal trial?
A. Sentences for violating an individual’s civil rights can vary greatly, depending on the circumstances. In the most serious cases, in which the violation results in death, the charges are punishable by a range of imprisonment, up to life, or the death penalty.
Q. When is the trial expected to get underway?
A. Jury selection was scheduled to begin Thursday, Jan. 20 in a courtroom at the Warren E. Burger Federal Building in downtown St. Paul. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson will preside over the trial. Magnuson said proceedings will start around 9:30 to 10 a.m. every day and end by 5 p.m. He said he expects the 12 jurors and six alternates to be selected in two days — far faster than the two weeks needed to pick Chauvin’s jury — so opening statements will begin Jan. 24.
Q. Will the trial be televised?
A. No. Unlike the state’s trial of Chauvin, the federal court will not allow cameras in the courtroom.
Q. How long will the trial take?
A. No one knows. Magnuson said he wants to finish in two weeks, but that would be very quick. For context, it took two weeks just to select a jury in the state’s trial of Chauvin last spring, and the full trial lasted five weeks. Prosecutors have also submitted a list of 48 potential witnesses — some take the stand for minutes or hours, others days — but say they don’t plan to call all of them.
Q. Why are the three former officers being tried together?
A. Multiple defendants may be tried together when charges stem from the same set of circumstances. In this case, all four defendants were charged in a single indictment related to the same incident. A federal magistrate judge in November denied requests from attorneys for the three former officers to sever their trial from that of Chauvin, but that became moot when Chauvin pleaded guilty.
Q. How is the federal trial different from their state trial?
A. The cases involved the same three defendants, but they are completely separate. In the state’s case, the former officers face charges of breaking state laws by aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. Federal cases deal with violation of federal laws. They are prosecuted by Minnesota’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, which is led by a lawyer appointed by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. There is no scheduled date for the state trial, but a judge has asked the attorneys to select one between March 2022 and January 2023.
Q. When does the former officers’ state trial begin?
A. The state trial has been postponed from its planned March date. It has not yet been rescheduled, but Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill ordered the attorneys to meet before Jan. 15 to select a new trial date between March 14, 2022, and Jan. 9, 2023.
Q. Why are they facing two trials for the same alleged crime? Isn’t that double jeopardy?
A. The rule against double jeopardy protects a person from being tried twice for the same offense. In this case, the former officers are charged with violating different state and federal laws. So, it is not the same.
Q. How does Chauvin’s federal guilty plea potentially impact the other officers’ trial?
A. Chauvin’s plea doesn’t change the charges for the other three, but it grants their wish to get him out of the courtroom. All three former officers had asked a judge to sever Chauvin from the trial, arguing his presence and level of culpability would prejudice a jury against them. A magistrate judge had denied that request before Chauvin pleaded guilty and took himself off the board.
Staff writer Katie Galioto contributed to this article.
