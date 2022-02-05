Mayor, police defend reforms as ex-cop to be released

CHICAGO — The former Chicago Police Officer who fatally shot Laquan McDonald in 2014 was set to be released from prison on Thursday, Feb. 3. Ahead of the former officer’s release, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday defended the Chicago Police Department’s reform efforts.
Her comments came after the Tribune published a front-page story on Jan. 3, reflecting on changes the police department has made since the release of the dash-camera video that showed Jason Van Dyke fatally shooting McDonald 16 times.
Criminal justice experts said the Chicago Police Department has been slow moving in its reforms and attempts at cultural change.
Lightfoot said the city isn’t “where we want to be” but has made “remarkable progress in a difficult time.
“Change is hard. We’re all experiencing that over these last two years of this pandemic entering year three. It’s hard for us to give up our old ways, our status quo, even when we know it is failing us,” Lightfoot said.
“It’s still hard for us to pivot and embrace that new mindset. We are on the right path. We are moving forward in the right way. We’ve got the right leader in the Chicago Police Department to keep pushing these initiatives forward, but we can’t just wallow in the critics and the criticism because we are doing great things in our city.”
Lightfoot also reflected on the department’s progress since Van Dyke killed McDonald, saying she was “very concerned” about how the city would react after viewing the video of Van Dyke shooting the teenager.
“Looking back on that time right before Thanksgiving of 2015 when the video was first released, there were some things that helped our city move forward that came out … not the least of which is the level of activism across our city, many young people, many people of different generations, let their voices be heard and demanded change and there has been some change,” Lightfoot said.
Lightfoot noted the work she did leading the Police Accountability Task Force after the shooting, as well as a Department of Justice investigation of the department’s practices and the City Council’s passage last summer of a new civilian oversight body for police.
Asked about Van Dyke’s imminent release from prison, Lightfoot said she wasn’t happy with the sentence he received but said that while many were not happy with Van Dyke’s sentencing length, “Jason Van Dyke was the first police officer in 50 years who was convicted of committing a crime while on duty so let’s not lose sight of that fact.”
“I think frankly Pastor Marvin Hunter, who’s been the spokesperson and really I think the conscience for not only the family but for the city on this issue, has spoken eloquently about it, and talks and continues to talk about healing, about redemption, about accountability,” Lightfoot said. “I think those are the words we need to take with us in our heart when we think about this moment that we are in.”
No meaningful reform
Robert Boik, CPD’s executive director of constitutional policing and reform, said in a phone interview with the Tribune that he wanted to push back on what Chad Williams, the former civilian commanding officer of the department’s audit division, said in his resignation letter to Lightfoot in August.
Williams wrote in his letter that department leaders were unable “to even feign interest in pursuing reform in a meaningful manner has made it impossible for me to remain involved.”
“Despite my efforts, both the office of the superintendent and the office of constitutional policing & reform continue to insist upon employing a ‘check the boxes’ strategy that focuses on getting credit for ‘preliminary compliance’ based primarily on policy edits that lack operational considerations,” Williams said. “Over time, the optimism I brought to this role withered in an incessant stream of discussions with the singular intent of identifying ways to ‘move the needle’ by ‘getting the percentages up’ to improve portrayals in local media coverage.”
Boik said that is how the consent decree is set up. It contains almost 800 paragraphs, and the independent monitor assesses progress on a paragraph-by-paragraph basis. So, the department has to look at and count the paragraphs as it moves forward.
The police department’s compliance over the last year has “jumped significantly” from 48 paragraphs with some level of compliance in the second monitor’s report to 266 in the most recent report, Boik said. He said they are expecting the next report, which is set to come out within the next month, to show the same trajectory.
Boik said that the Chicago Police Department is a “dramatically different department” since the release of the McDonald shooting video, but it isn’t the end game for the department. This is because, he said, the department has made changes to how it approaches community policing and has better training on crisis intervention.
“When you compare the department today to where we were back in 2015, it is night and day different,” he said.
Tribune reporter Madeline Buckley contributed to this story.
