Service held for 12 Philadelphia fire victims

PHILADELPHIA — In an extraordinary public display of grief, the family of 12 people killed in a rowhouse fire in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood held a funeral service at Temple University on Monday, Jan. 17, celebrating their loved ones in the embrace of hundreds of mourners.
“God is about community,” preached the Rev. Alyn E. Waller, senior pastor of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, who led the service at the Liacouras Center. “And maybe this family has been chosen to help us see the beauty of — and remember the importance of — community.”
Friends, family and strangers — each encouraged to wear white — gathered to remember three sisters and their nine children who died on the morning of Jan. 5 when flames and smoke swept through their Fairmount apartment.
Over three hours, the 12 victims were eulogized as loving sisters and supportive siblings; a talented athlete and giving classmate; a graceful ballerina and sassy toddler.
Fire investigators said last week they were nearly certain the blaze began when a 5-yearold boy playing with a lighter accidentally lit a Christmas tree on the second floor. Flames and thick smoke quickly rose into the third floor, where 13 family members slept.
The 5-year-old, and a father to four of the children, survived. That man, Howard Robinson, spoke at the service, having spent a week in the hospital after jumping from a third-floor window to escape the blaze.
Sitting in a wheelchair, his right arm wrapped in a cast, his voice first brimmed with joy as he shared stories of his late family, then trembled as he gazed at the coffins beside him.
The six occupants of the lower unit in the building, which is owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, also survived.
10 white and gold coffins
The victims were Rosalee McDonald, 33, Quintien Tate-McDonald, 16; Destiny McDonald, 15; Dekwan Robinson, 8; J’Kwan Robinson, 5; Taniesha Robinson, 3; Tiffany Robinson, 2; Virginia Thomas, 30; Shaniece Wayne, 10; Natasha Wayne, 8; Janiyah Roberts, 3; and Quinsha White, 18.
An organ played overhead as the nearly 200 family members emerged from a tunnel like a flock of doves, and filled chairs stationed at the center of the floor. Mayor Jim Kenney sat in the front row, alongside numerous high-ranking police and fire officials, and city council members.
At the head of the stage lay 10 white and gold coffins draped in white lilies, hydrangeas, and roses. Two of the young children were together with their mothers.
Upward of a dozen family members spoke throughout the program, including Robinson.
The longtime partner of Rosalee McDonald said that in the weeks before the fire, he was in the hospital recovering from heart surgery. He had finally returned home on Jan. 4, and surprised his children, nieces and nephews. Less than 24 hours later, the fire would claim nearly all of them.
“I still thank God,” he said. “He gave me that one day.”
Cousin Dominique Cook shared stories about growing up with Rosalee and Virginia — how they were “the big family with all the kids on the block,” and enjoyed sleepovers and pool parties well into adulthood.
And although it had rained all morning, as the service ended and attendees flooded the sidewalks, the blue-gray sky cleared, and there was a stillness in the air. There was no honking, no sirens. Just the soaring sounds of gospel music playing from a set of outdoor speakers, and the quiet hum of 12 hearses, the first draped in white flowers, lined up on Broad Street.
