‘She lit up every room she entered’

Cheslie Kryst remembered by Miss USA and ‘Extra’
Heartfelt tributes from family, friends, fans and colleagues of Cheslie Kryst have poured in after the trailblazing Miss USA pageant winner on Jan. 30 at age 30.
Kryst garnered international fame when she was crowned Miss USA in 2019 and made history as one of three Black females to claim the coveted titles of Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss Universe in the same year. Kryst was also known for her work as a New York correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra.”
Citing police sources, the Associated Press reported that Kryst died by apparent suicide in New York City.
“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” Kryst’s family said in a statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength.
“She cared, she loved, she laughed, and she shined. Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on.”
After winning the Miss USA competition, Kryst joined the “Extra” staff in October 2019. According to her employee biography, Kryst earned a bachelor’s degree from the Honors College at the University of South Carolina, where she was a member of the Division I track and field team. She went on to study business and law at Wake Forest University.
Kryst was also a global impact ambassador for the feminist organization Dress for Success and served on the national board of directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. In addition to her hosting and humanitarian duties, Kryst founded the fashion blog “White Collar Glam,” spotlighting business attire for women.
“Our hearts are broken,” the “Extra” team said in a statement. “Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”
Kryst “was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered,” the Miss USA and Miss Universe organizations said in a joint statement. “Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.”
If you or someone you know is exhibiting warning signs of suicide, seek help from a professional and call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK (8255).
