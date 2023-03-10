Negro Leagues curator tapped to head Tulsa race massacre museum

Greenwood Rising, a museum in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that opened in August 2021, serves as brick-and-mortar reminder of the white mob that destroyed a bustling, affluent cultural haven for Black people – a 35-block section known as “Black Wall Street.”
A century before — in mid-June 1921 — all that was the Greenwood neighborhood of Black-owned businesses and homes lay in waste: According to historians, as many as 300 Black people were massacred; scores of Black businesses and homes were torched.
“I tell people the overarching theme of the facility is the indomitable human spirit, which is a universal theme,” said Hannibal Johnson, a Harvard-educated attorney and a member of the Greenwood Rising museum board.
To make certain that “indomitable human spirit” would not be lost, the museum board reached out to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, to find a permanent executive director.
Raymond Doswell, vice president of curatorial services at the baseball museum, assumed his duties at Greenwood Rising on Jan. 17. Doswell spent more than 25 years with the baseball museum, so when a search firm approached him, he wasn’t altogether sure about leaving his job in Kansas City.
Doswell, who has a doctorate in educational administration and leadership, put his stamp on the Negro Leagues site. He and his family were settled in Kansas City. Still, he’d often thought about how he might run a museum if he stepped into a leadership role.
“It started to click in my mind: ‘Oh, you know, my experience fits here,’” he said. “The things I talked about seemed to just align well with what they were seeking in a new leader.”
When Doswell assumed his role, he became part of a surge in recent years in focus on the Tulsa Race Massacre. Though the anniversary mark last year fell amid the pandemic, the city and news organizations managed to produce in-depth projects drawing attention to a tragedy that, until then, it seemed only Black American households were familiar.
Doswell’s vision, his extensive experience in Black history and his expertise in historical research should push the Greenwood Rising museum to the forefront of historical reflections on race and culture in America.
Johnson called that mission central to Greenwood Rising’s potential success. He said board members want the Tulsa neighborhood to become a tourist destination, much like the Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice – two sites in Montgomery, Alabama, that chronicle mass incarceration, lynching and justice gone wrong in America.
Pushing narrative forward
While Greenwood Rising can’t help but focus sharply on the past, Doswell sees his hiring as a way to push the narrative forward, and so does Johnson, who wrote “Black Wall Street 100: An American City Grapples with Its Historical Racial Trauma.”
“We want to leverage the fact that cultural and heritage tourism is a thing in the United States in the last 10 or 15 years,” Johnson said.
Tourism brings dollars into a community like Greenwood; dollars create economic opportunities for Black entrepreneurs and for small businesses, feeding an ecosystem that includes cultural institutions.
The museum will try to wow visitors with oral history, technology and interactive design, hopeful of furthering candid conversations about race and class. It will showcase the artifacts it does have in four galleries. The museum, which cost roughly $20 million to build, will try to put race and culture into modern and into historical context.
Racism left its mark on “Black baseball,” something on which Doswell is an authority. Racism left its mark on Tulsa, too.
Some historians and residents of the community have long contended the destruction in Greenwood of a theater, restaurants, banks and medical offices in late May, early June of 1921 was pure racism gone amok.
“The historical role models who created the Greenwood District and made it into a nationally renowned Black business and entrepreneurial hub did so against great odds, not the least of which was systemic racism in its most blatant forms,” Johnson said. He is one of the foremost experts on Black Wall Street, and lectures around the country about the massacre.
Doswell will do likewise.
“I’ve got to do fundraising. I’ve got to do, obviously, management of the staff. We have a sizable staff — mostly part time. They guide people through the museum, so we’ll cultivate them and grow where possible.”
Doswell said he’ll miss the baseball environment around the Kansas City museum, but if he misses ballgames, he’ll have an easy fix: In the summer, he can walk out of his office to a baseball stadium across the street and watch the Tulsa Drillers.
They are the Double A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Major League franchise that broke the color barrier when it signed Jackie Robinson in the 1940s.
