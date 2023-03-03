Nikki Fried elected to lead Florida Democrats

TALLAHASSEE – Nikki Fried, the last Democrat to hold a statewide office in Florida, was selected on Feb. 25 to chair the Florida Democratic Party as it looks to recover from its latest disastrous election cycle.
Fried emerged the winner in a fourway contest at the Sheraton Orlando North Hotel in Maitland, fending off a major challenge from former state Sen. Annette Taddeo of Miami.
Fried was elected as state agriculture commissioner in 2018 but did not seek reelection last year. She lost a bid for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination to former governor and congressman Charlie Crist.
Fried will oversee a party that has struggled with finances and voter-registration efforts, been eclipsed in the Florida Legislature and Congress and lost traction among Hispanic voters.
Following an intense campaign against Taddeo, Fried declared “the divisiveness is over.”
Fried said her goals are to end “30 years of losses” and turn Florida “blue again,” work to ensure DeSantis “is not president of the United States,” and elect more Democrats to school boards, county commissions and city councils.
“Regardless, if you voted for me or you voted for Annette, everybody has a seat at this table,” Fried said shortly after members of the Democratic Executive Committee voted to select her as their party’s leader.
Before the committee voted, Taddeo promised the panel she would “be there for you no matter who wins.”
Other candidates in the race for chair were activist Carolina Ampudia, who was a former head of the party’s Progressive Caucus, and teacher and Broward County Democratic Party Chairman Rick Hoye. Just before the Feb. 25 vote, Hoye withdrew his name and threw his support behind Fried.
Fried, who narrowly won the 2018 election, is a lawyer and former lobbyist who spent years advocating for the marijuana industry.
Fried replaces former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz, who resigned as party chairman in early January – two months after Florida Democrats suffered historic losses up and down the ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.