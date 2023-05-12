Non-profit accepting nominations for inaugural She is Strength Awards

Sisters Empowering Women, Inc. a Tampa-based non-profit committed to serving at-risk and underrepresented teen girls in high school, is now accepting nominations for its inaugural She is Strength (S.I.S.) awards. The award will go to at least three women who have shown strength in adversity or tragedy. She has been able to endure against incredible odds. Women in two age groups, young women ages 16-24 and women 25-40 are eligible to be nominated for the honor. Possible honorees must also reside in Hillsborough or Pinellas County.
Amber Conage, vice board chair of Sisters Empowering Women (SEW), said the organization hopes by honoring women who have shown tenacity, bravery and perseverance even against incredible odds, will be an inspiration to the girls who participate in SEW’s programs.
“Most of the girls we work with have so many challenges to deal with, more than many of us faced when we were their age,” Conage said. “It’s important for them to see women, some older even some closer to their age, who have been able to come out better, stronger, more determined to be successful, even when it seemed the deck was stacked against them.”
The nomination period is open now and closes at 11:59 p.m. on June 30. Honorees will be celebrated at the first S.I.S. luncheon on Nov. 3 at the The Regent in Riverview. To nominate a woman for the S.I.S. award, go to the SEW website: www.sistersempoweringwomen.org. A link for the form can be found at the top of the homepage.
Sisters Empowering Women, Inc. is a non-profit in Tampa Bay dedicated to the support of at-risk teenage girls in their journey to adulthood – teaching them how to communicate effectively, advocate for themselves, guard their mental health and value their voice.
Programs include mentoring, journaling to improve communication skills, a holiday gift program and gowns for free for prom and homecoming.
To learn more, email sistersempoweringwomen@gmail.com or call 813-593- 3924.
