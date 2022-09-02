ONYX to honor 20 influential Black men in state

In its 25th year of celebrating Black achievement, ONYX Magazine will host the third Men of Honor (MOH), along with Orlando Health and VyStar Credit Union.
The event will honor 20 of Florida’s most impactful and influential Black men during an awards celebration to be held 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Rosen Centre Hotel, Orlando. The event will pay tribute to the contributions of Black men throughout the state.
“These powerful and innovative achievers are the architects of thriving workplaces and communities around our great state,” said Rich Black, ONYX Magazine’s publisher, CEO and editor-in-chief. “We admire them for the important roles they humbly accept and for the steadfast approaches they take to achieving success in each one.
“Further, we thank our sponsors and other supporters – who are key in making this the most prestigious event to recognize men across Florida – for their unwavering vote of confidence in our efforts.”
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will serve as honorary chair. Demings has been a solid backer of MOH since its inception and received the distinction of Man of the Year in 2022.
“Through the leadership and vision of our honorees, they are actively transforming their communities and professions to benefit future generations,” said Demings. “I am honored to be this year’s honorary chair, and I applaud Mr. Rich Black and ONYX Magazine for recognizing these men.”
ONYX Magazine’s Men of Honor will give a special Man of the Year salute to George Tinsley, the president and CEO of Tinsley Family Concessions, Inc., a six-time Hall of Famer and former American Basketball Association (ABA) player. Known for his humility and business prowess, Tinsley also is a sought-after speaker and motivational coach.
MOH also will recognize Curt Hollingsworth as the International Man of Honor. A former educator, Hollingsworth is now the Bahamas Consul General, Miami.
Two other award highlights include the Publisher’s Award, which will be presented to Paul Snead, founding president of the 100 Black Men of Greater Orlando; and the Rich Black Vanguard Award, which will be presented to Yves Bollanga, president of AFRO TV.
The ONYX Foundation will launch two scholarships during the event. The Reginald Alexander Maycock Black & Everett Braynen Business & Entrepreneurs Scholarship, and the Lester Seays Phoenix Scholarship will be awarded to four male students.
For more information, visit onyxbmhonors.com.
