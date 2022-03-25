Orlando Pride apologized for forcing supporters to remove ‘Gay’ sign

ORLANDO — The Orlando Pride admitted they were wrong Tuesday, releasing a statement following an incident at last weekend’s match against the Washington Spirit.
On March 19, the Black Swans Drinking Club, the team’s official supporters group, displayed a banner that read “Gay” on one of the capo stands and were told by the stadium operations to take down the sign.
The Black Swans posted a statement on their social media shortly after kickoff, saying that the Pride’s front office asked them to take down the banner for “political reasons.”
As a result, the supporters did not play drums or chant during the match, while a number of the members did not attend the match following the decision.
The Pride said in their statement that they “wrongly focused on signage policies and procedures, instead of allowing the important meaning of this message.”
“It is a privilege and duty to create a safe, inclusive environment at Orlando Pride matches, and the Club deeply apologizes for violating that trust through this incorrect decision,” the club wrote. “Moving forward, the Black Swans have approval to hang the banner at Pride home matches if they wish to do so.
Over its seven-year history, the Orlando Pride and its players have been on the forefront of supporting equality initiatives, both in the local Orlando community and through its online platforms, and it is critical to continue with this mission.”
The club’s statement also mentioned that this mistake is “not what the Pride stand for” and that the club is committing to establishing better lines of communication between the supporters and the front office.
“We remain steadfast in the goal of using our platforms and voices for positive change, all while doing the one thing that ties us together: supporting and showcasing the hard work, talents, and impact of the Pride players, both on and off the field.”
