Part of Miami highway renamed to honor legendary abolitionist

HARRIET TUBMAN HIGHWAY
Earlier this year, Miami-Dade commissioners approved the renaming of a stretch of the well-known Dixie Highway. On Sept. 19, elected officials and the Harriet Tubman Memorial Highway Committee celebrated the renaming at the Vizyaha Metrorail Station at 3201 SW 1st Ave., Miami. The highway, named in honor of the famous abolitionist and activist comes after years of many local residents calling for the name Dixie Highway to be changed.
