Plenty of cheers for De Grasse at Jacksonville airport

A GOLDEN RETURN
Andre De Grasse, who won gold in the 200 meters and bronze during the Olympics in Tokyo, was greeted by family, friends and fans on Monday at the Jacksonville International Airport. The well-wishers included his partner, Nia Ali, a world-champion hurdler, and their children Kenzo, 3 months, Yuri, 3, and Titus, 6, and others. The Canadian sprinter is a Jacksonville resident. “It’s just a great feeling, you know, just coming back home, my second home,” De Grasse said. “Of course, Canada is always my home, but this is my second home, living in Florida, so it’s just great to be back.”
