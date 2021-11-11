Plenty on the line for B-CU, FAMU at this month’s Florida Classic

The Florida Blue Florida Classic is more than a football game between Florida’s two largest historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
The event showcases the Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats and Florida A&M University Rattlers’ schools, alumni, bands, students, and, of course, football teams.
The Florida Classic returns on Nov. 20 after a year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando at 3:30 p.m. and will be aired live on ESPN Plus.
It’s also a moneymaker for businesses and entrepreneurs, a family affair for many, a time for entertainment, fellowship, fun and more.
It’s estimated that the Classic brings in an estimated economic impact as low as $700,000 and as high as $30 million.
Biggest HBCU classic
From 1999 to 2006, the Florida Classic drew record crowds of more than 70,000 fans, including an individual game record of 73,358 in 2003. It has surpassed the Bayou Classic between Gram- bling State University and Southern University as the largest foot- ball game between HBCUs.
Attendance had dropped to 32,317 in 2012 but rose to 55,730 in 2019.
Throughout the Classic’s history, which officially began in 1978, more than 2 million fans have watched the series.
In the past, the game has been played in both Daytona Beach at Daytona Beach International Speedway and Tallahassee as well as in Tampa.
Bethune-Cookman (1-8. 1-5) has won the last nine game in the series, their longest winning streak of the series.
Florida A&M (7-2, 5-1) has had a winning streak in the series of a whopping 19-games straight.
Taking their sides
Nobody is more excited about the return of the Classic than the fans, particularly those who are alumni.
“We just won last week, and we have been winning the Classic. I feel like we are going to win,” said Kieara Floyd, a recent B-CU graduate.
Mariah Shields is a recent FAMU grad who differed, “I hope they win. If they don’t, it is going to be a problem. No, we got this in the bag. We are going to win. It’s the Rattlers’ year.”
Meanwhile, it’s been a tale of two season between the two institutions.
The Rattlers have had a good season and is still in the hunt for the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship. They currently sit second in the East Division.
The Wildcats have struggled, losing several close games and sit at the bottom of the SWAC East Division standings.
The Florida Blue Florida Classic is put on by Florida Citrus Sports.
Florida Blue is its title sponsor. Other sponsors include Ford, Tobacco Free Florida, U.S. Army, Visit Orlando, Orange County, McDonald’s and the City of Orlando.
For more information about the classic and the weekend of events, visit Floridaclassic.org.
