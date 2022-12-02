Police release note from Virginia Walmart shooter who says he felt ‘mocked’

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A note police found on the phone of the gunman who shot and killed six people before killing himself at a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday, Nov. 22 was filled with complaints about co-workers and ramblings about his phone being hacked.
Police released the note on Friday, Nov. 25.
It was found on the phone of Andre Bing, who Chesapeake police say shot and killed six people and wounded four others at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake. In the note, which was found at the scene of the crime, the gunman said he felt “harassed” and “mocked” by associates at the store. It also said he believed his phone had been hacked.
The gunman ended the note by writing, “My God forgive me for what I’m going to do...”
In the note, the shooter named individuals he felt had either betrayed him or had been “antagonizing” him. Police redacted the names of those individuals from the copy shared with the public.
At one point, the shooter wrote he had overheard two people talking and one had told him that someone had been “trying to get rid of me since day one.”
The shooter described how he believed some of the Walmart associates spoke in code about him and gave him “evil twisted grins.” The “holy spirit” is referenced several times, and he also described how one person had come to apologize to him and she “looked me in the eyes terrified by a demonic aura.”
In the note, the shooter said his “true intent was never to murder anyone believe it or not.” He also stated his intent to spare one woman, whose name was redacted.
It also stated that his mother had died from cancer.
