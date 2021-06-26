Prison mail plan sparks opposition

Photos of spouses, kids’ hand-colored drawings and letters stained by tears are among prison inmates’ most-cherished lifelines to the outside world.
But Florida corrections officials are moving ahead with a plan to replace prisoners’ “routine” mail with digitized versions of correspondence that would be viewed on tablet computers or communal kiosks.
The proposal has sparked an outcry among inmates’ families and advocates, who argue that preserving bonds with loved ones while prisoners are locked up dramatically increases later chances of success on the outside.
Digitize incoming mail
The agency received so many requests to speak against the proposed rule that officials extended the length of time to receive written public comments.
Corrections leaders say they need to digitize most incoming mail to crack down on contraband, including dangerous drugs, snaking its way into prisons.
The proposed digitization of most physical mail pieces “is based on safety concerns related to staff and the inmate population,” Department of Corrections Deputy Secretary of Institutions Richard Comerford said during the hearing.
Inmates would pay 25 cents a page for black-and-white paper copies of scanned images and $1 a page for color printouts, Comerford said.
Legal mail, what is known as “privileged mail,” and “publications” would not be affected by the plan, according to corrections officials.
Also, inmates who do not have access to kiosks or tablets, such as those who are in close confinement, would have their mail printed at no cost, Comerford said.
Downside of plan
Delivery of mail to inmates “will be more timely” under the digitized system, he said.
But inmates’ advocates argued that reading mail on tablet computers – which some inmates do not possess – isn’t the same as holding a piece of paper, picture or drawing that was once in the hands of a loved one.
Personal tablets used by in- mates frequently break, and many facilities have inadequate charging stations to keep tab- lets powered. Inmates often have to wait in line to access kiosks, which aren’t available at all times.
Also, electronic images might not be made available to inmates when they are released, family members fear.
At least one other state – Pennsylvania – and the Federal Bureau of Prisons have implemented digitized mail programs for inmates. Florida Corrections Secretary Mark Inch was director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 2017 and 2018.
