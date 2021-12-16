Professor gives history lesson on Blacks and health disparities

According to Dr. Claudia Baquet, a retired professor and dean of the School of Medicine and Health Policy at the University of Maryland, health disparities are differences in the rate of occurrence of disease, illness and other adverse conditions as well as death due to health conditions in different populations.
“Health disparities tell us which populations are getting which diseases and disorders at the highest rates and are dying of them,” said Baquet, who is also an affiliate professor at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy.
“Now this is to compare what is called health inequities having social justice context. That is, the highest rates of blood pressure, for example, in the African American community are both unfair and unjust. So, that’s the difference between the two.”
Currently, researchers are paying a great deal of attention to social determinants of health.
“That is whether one has access to education, home ownership, to food security, to safety in their neighborhoods. Those contribute to health inequities as well as systemic racism,” Baquet said.
Baquet said when she joined the National Cancer Institute in the early 1980s, researchers documented the excess burden of diseases on communities of color.
“It was called the Secretary’s Task Force and Minority Health and that led eventually to legislation that required every part of the federal government had to address this undue burden on communities of color on many, many health conditions,” Baquet said.
“This is related to the persistent underrepresented numbers of communities of color, African Americans, American Indians and Hispanic Latinos, in clinical research. But, needless to say, there’s justification for the underrepresentation of these communities in clinical trials.”
History of mistrust
In 1932, the Federal Government started a study called the U.S. Public Health Service study of untreated syphilis in Tuskegee, Alabama. It was not presented as a clinical trial but as an observational study.
African American men in Tuskegee were recruited and told it was a study on bad blood and that they would receive health care, food and burial insurance. They were denied syphilis treatment which was basic penicillin.
The study continued for 40 years until it was exposed by a journalist. As a result of the journalist’s story, a commission was put together to create regulations to protect people who agree to participate in medical research.
“When you don’t treat syphilis it leads to a host of very catastrophic diseases and conditions which includes catastrophic heart disease, as well as brain and spinal cord disorders,” said Baquet, who worked in the psychiatric ward where the men of the Tuskegee study were being held.
“As a medical student, walking into the locked psychiatric ward where the remaining patients were was a shock to me. I had heard about the investigation, but I actually saw the patients and they were very ill and demon- strating a host of psychiatric disorders as well as heart disease.”
The Tuskegee study was by far not the only odious study done on African Americans. In Balti-more, Maryland, Henrietta Lacks’ tissue was used by researchers without her or her family’s consent.
Traditionally, tissue dies within hours outside of the body.
“She was diagnosed with cervical cancer and went to Johns Hopkins hospital where a diagnosis was made and it turns out, in addition to taking tissue for the diagnosis, the physicians who saw her took her tissue and gave it to a researcher, Dr. Gay, who then grew it, in petri dishes and it was clear that her tissue was what we call immortal,” Baquet said.
Vaccine inequity
Comparing the COVID vaccine to the injustices of the historical treatment of Black people is currently a hot topic.
Baquet believes the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, and that despite good intentions, experts were unable to educate the public that the mRNA vaccine technology is not new.
“At the beginning of the vaccine studies, it was stated that it takes about 11 to 15 years to develop a vaccine and maybe longer. So then fast forward, nine months later you’ve got two major vaccines. So, you naturally have people worried and distrustful,” she explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.