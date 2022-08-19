Putin’s war hurls his economy back four years in one quarter

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine set Russia’s economy back four years in the first full quarter after the attack, putting it on track for one of the longest downturns on record even if less sharply than initially feared.
In a bleak tally of the war for Russia, an economy that was picking up speed at the start of 2022 swung into a contraction during the second quarter. Data due on Aug. 19 will show gross domestic product shrank for the first time in over a year, dropping an annual 4.7%, according to the median forecast of 12 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
The jolt of international sanctions over the war disrupted trade and threw industries like car manufacturing into paralysis while consumer spending seized up. Although the economy’s decline so far isn’t as precipitous as first anticipated, the central bank projects the slump will worsen in the quarters ahead and doesn’t expect a recovery until the second half of next year.
“The crisis is moving along a very smooth trajectory,” said Evgeny Suvorov, lead Russia economist at CentroCredit Bank. “The economy will reach its low point by mid-2023 at best.”
