R. Kelly’s lawyer concedes, then backtracks, on ‘sexual contact’ with wife

NEW YORK — A lawyer for R. Kelly conceded on Aug. 3 that the singer had “sexual contact” with recording artist Aaliyah during an awkward exchange over the R&B stars’ illegal marriage when she was just 15.
But Kelly defense lawyer Thomas Farinella quickly walked back the surprising admission about Kelly and the underage “Are You That Somebody” singer.
One of the allegations against Kelly in his Brooklyn Federal Court criminal case is that he bribed an Illinois official to issue a wedding certificate in 1994 stating that Aaliyah was 18 — which if true would have made the marriage legal.
Farinella made the admission under questioning from Judge Ann Donnelly.
“Are you going to deny that there was sexual contact with Jane Doe 1?” Donnelly asked, using the pseudonym that Aaliyah goes by in the criminal case. “They were married.”
Farinella let out a deep sigh sitting at the defense table next to Kelly and responded, “No.”
Federal prosecutor Elizabeth Geddes then chimed in, giving Farinella an opening to walk back his remark by reminding him that Aaliyah was underage at the time.
Aaliyah — born Aaliyah Haughton — was a performing artist and actress who had a mysterious friendship with Kelly for years before the two were secretly married in 1994, when she was 15 years old, and he was 27.
Aaliyah died in an August 2001 plane crash in the Bahamas.
Kelly, 54, is accused of running an enterprise that trafficked women and girls across state lines.
