Ranking for week 5 of gridiron action

2021 FLORIDA COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The Florida Atlantic University Owls celebrate on Oct. 2 after defeating the Florida International University Panthers 58-21 in Boca Raton at the annual Shula Bowl. In this week’s Florida College Football Power rankings, the Owls rank No. 4 while the Panthers are No. 7. The Florida Gators are ranked No. 1 while the Miami Hurricanes are No. 2. The UCF Knights come in third.
