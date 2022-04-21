A WINTER WONDERLAND IN APRIL
A student walks through the campus of Hamilton College in the Oneida County town of Kirkland, New York on April 19. About six inches of snow fell there this week in a late spring snowstorm. Thousands of households were in the dark on Tuesday following the late April winter storm that hit most of New York State. Other northern states experienced heavy snow early this week while many parts of Florida had a high in the 80s.
