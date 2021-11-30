Rattlers lose playoff game; target of racial slurs while in Louisiana

On Saturday morning, more than 100 Florida A&M Rattlers packed charter buses from the university’s Bragg Stadium in Tallahassee for a six-hour ride to Hammond, Louisiana, to support the football team as they faced off against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in the FCS playoff game.
Fans traveled from as far as Tampa and Orlando to cheer on the Rattlers, including a full student bus, to see the team compete in this historic game held at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.
“Going to the playoffs was exciting, an opportunity to compete at a higher level, different conference, trying to see where our boys stack up,” Tom Diamond recalled when he first heard the news of FAMU going to the playoffs. “We had a great season, and it was really one of those opportunity where we really wanted to see how good we were.”
But the night ended with mild disappointment and heartbreak.
After a 9-2 record, the Rattlers lost to the Lions Saturday night, 38-14. It was a blow to a team that has been striking the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) with venom since their debut against Jackson State back in September. The Rattlers managed to put two touchdowns up in the final 10 minutes of the Nov. 27 game, but it was too little, too late.
‘Cheated us out’
Referees also were accused of not calling a fair game, a frustration expressed by several Rattler fans.
“That first half was egregious as far as referees,” Diamond said, who was disappointed in the loss. “One of the most poorly officiated games I ever saw. That really took the momentum away from the team.”
Diamond went on to praise the Rattlers for their well-played matchup against the Lions’ quarterback and NFL prospect Cole Kelly.
“We matched up really well with him [Kelly] and that’s what I wanted to see,” Diamond said. “I was really proud of the guys.”
Woody Aubrin, a 2014 FAMU School of Business graduate, added about the regulation of the game and said, “It was out of our control, the ref definitely cheated us out. But when you get into big league that’s what you gotta face. There are some odds you gotta beat and just keep it moving.”
Shaniqua McNeil, a FAMU 2012 nursing graduate who traveled from Atlanta with Aubrin, admitted that she was expecting a better and more fair game.
“I think we played as best as we could,” McNeil said. “We just know our potential for next season. I think coming back from the pandemic, this gave us something to look forward to.”
Racial slurs in stand
Also, while at the Strawberry Stadium, some Rattlers were met with hostility from some Southeastern Louisiana fans, specifically in the school’s student section. Racial slurs, including the N-word, were targeted toward FAMU fans and football players. A beer can was allegedly tossed into the FAMU crowd and hit a young child, which prompted police to stand between the sections.
“Let me be clear, @oursoutheastern students/fans sitting next to the FAMU fans section are being hella disrespectful with a tinge of anti-blackness,” tweeted FAMU graduate and makeup artist Siti G.
Love won
Despite the unwelcoming atmosphere and FAMU’s Marching 100 band unable to make the trip, “FAMUly’’ love won the night. Bundled up in 45 degree and below weather, fans kept the energy up, repeating school chants and cheering on the team. Those who traveled were surprised by the surge of orange and green that flooded the stands.
“The fan support surprised me,” Aubrin said. “I didn’t think that many numbers will show up and show out. We did a wonderful job, at a very short minute, less than a week, especially after the holidays,” he explained referring to Thanksgiving.
FAMU found out they were going to the playoffs on Nov. 21. Despite losing, the trip was not in vain to alumni such as graduate Juliet Catledge.
“Rattler through and through from the civil rights years to now,” Catledge said, describing her love for her alma mater. Catledge received her undergrad degree from the university in 1965 and an advanced degree in 2001.
“I’m so sorry they had to lose their first game [Jackson State],” Catledge said. “But they recovered from that and we’re really proud of them. That’s why we came on this trip.”
The support the Rattlers received in Louisiana was also a step toward changing on the belief that the loyalty of HBCU football fans is only limited to its marching bands and paraphernalia.
“FAMU, I’ll say has the largest traveling base of all HBCUs,” William Youmans, Florida Region vice president of Florida A&M’s National Alumni Association said. “It’s great having this bus here, a full bus to attend the game in Hammond. It shows massive support.”
At the conclusion of the game, Rattler fans sang the university’s alma mater to the team, who held their helmets up in appreciation. It's a tradition that the band would normally lead after each game, win, or lose. And there's already optimism for next year's season.
“The main thing is that we beat Bethune-Cookman. That was just the icing on the cake,” Youmans added, referring to the Florida Classic game on Nov. 20 in Orlando. “It was a great year. Hats off to Coach Willie Simmons and the football team.”
