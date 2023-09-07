Florida teams return to the gridiron
Florida A&M University (FAMU) tight end Kamari Young carries the ball as Jackson State players approach during the Sept. 3 Orange Blossom Classic in Miami. FAMU, Bethune-Cookman, Edward Waters and Florida Memorial universities football teams all saw action last week. See page 9 for this week’s games featuring Florida HBCU football teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.