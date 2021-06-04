Reflecting on the LGBTQ+ fight for full equality

PRIDE MONTH 2021
Daley Center security staff officers Al Faulkner, left, and Steve Holmes raise the pride flag at the start of Cook County’s Pride Month ceremony at Daley Plaza on June 1. The rainbow flag will fly in Chicago’s Daley Plaza during the entire month of June for the first time ever. A White House proclamation calls it “a time to recall the trials the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) community has endured and to rejoice in the triumphs of trailblazing individuals who have bravely fought — and continue to fight — for full equality.”
