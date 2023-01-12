Events include wreath-laying ceremony and awards gala
The Remembering Rosewood Centennial Committee is presenting a number of events this week to mark the centennial of the massacre that destroyed the Black community in Levy County.
The centennial events honor the lives of those lost 100 years ago and explore what the next 100 years will look like for Black America.
In January 1923, a racially motivated attack decimated the predominantly African American town and devastated its residents.
The University of Florida is the host sponsor of the centennial commemoration, the title sponsor is Holland & Knight Law Firm, and the presenting sponsor is the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Along with a wreath-laying ceremony in Rosewood, events included a Rosewood Traveling Museum opening at the University of Florida and appearances from some of the country’s leading scholars, activists, and cultural workers.
Two seminars, A Legacy Forum and Reception and A Conversation with the Next Generation, were scheduled at UF on Friday, Jan. 13.
A free showing of the movie “Rosewood,’’ is set for Saturday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m. at the University of Florida – Levin College of Law Advocacy Center – Court Room, 300 SW 13th St., Gainesville, FL, 32611.
“Rosewood’’ is the 1997 American historical drama film directed by John Singleton, inspired by the real life traumatic events that happened in 1923 in Rosewood.
The film starred Ving Rhames, Don Cheadle and Esther Rolle. Some of the cast are expected to participate. A Q&A session will follow the screening.
An Awards Gala: Redefining the Next 100 Years is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m. at the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center, 1714 SW 34th St., Gainesville, FL, 32607. Scheduled to speak is the Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant, pastor of New Birth Baptist Church in Atlanta.
For the full lineup of events and history of the massacre, visit www.rememberingrosewood.com.
