Rosewood massacre

Rosewood massacre descendant Gregory Doctor (left) and historian Dr. Marvin Dunn mourn for the victims of the Rosewood massacre that occurred 100 years ago during a wreath-laying ceremony at Rosewood on Jan. 8.

The Remembering Rosewood Centennial Committee is presenting a number of events this week to mark the centennial of the massacre that destroyed the Black community in Levy County.

The centennial events honor the lives of those lost 100 years ago and explore what the next 100 years will look like for Black America.

In January 1923, a racially motivated attack decimated the predominantly African American town and devastated its residents.

Jerusalem Grand

Members of the Jerusalem Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star stand along the railway during the wreath-laying ceremony at Rosewood on Sunday.

The  University of Florida is the host sponsor of the centennial commemoration, the title sponsor is Holland & Knight Law Firm, and the presenting sponsor is the  Southern Poverty Law Center. 

Along with a wreath-laying ceremony in Rosewood, events included a Rosewood Traveling Museum opening at the University of Florida and appearances from some of the country’s leading scholars, activists, and cultural workers.

Mary Reynolds

Mary Reynolds, a member of the first Black family to move back to Rosewood in 1977, participates in the wreath-laying ceremony.

Two seminars, A Legacy Forum and Reception and A Conversation with the Next Generation, were scheduled at UF on Friday, Jan. 13.

A free showing of the movie “Rosewood,’’ is set for Saturday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m. at the University of Florida – Levin College of Law Advocacy Center – Court Room, 300 SW 13th St., Gainesville, FL, 32611.

“Rosewood’’ is the 1997 American historical drama film directed by John Singleton, inspired by the real life traumatic events that happened in 1923 in Rosewood.

Dr. Cynthia Moore Chestnu

Dr. Cynthia Moore Chestnut, city commissioner of Gainesville, gives the keynote speech at the wreath-laying ceremony.

The film starred Ving Rhames, Don Cheadle and Esther Rolle. Some of the cast are expected to participate. A Q&A session will follow the screening.

An Awards Gala: Redefining the Next 100 Years is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m. at the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center, 1714 SW 34th St., Gainesville, FL, 32607. Scheduled to speak is the Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant, pastor of New Birth Baptist Church in Atlanta.

For the full lineup of events and history of the massacre, visit www.rememberingrosewood.com.

