Remembering Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Players, coaches reflect on his life as probe continues into accident on Florida interstate
While questions remain surrounding the death of NFL star Dwayne Haskins, who was struck and killed by a dump truck on April 9 on I-595 near Fort Lauderdale airport, one thing is clear: a young life cut short is a loss that runs deep.
Haskins, the 24-year-old quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was remembered by teammates and coaches as a “selfless” man who “always had a smile on his face.”
A man who said he was driving on I-595 that morning after dropping off his daughter at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport told NBC6 Miami that “he made an immediate call to 911″ to report a man who was walking on the westbound lanes of the highway alone. Chris Stanley said he believes the man he saw may have been Haskins.
Stanley told NBC6 that he made a call to 911 at 6:31 a.m., just six minutes before the crash that killed Haskins.
“I did not see any vehicle nearby [that may have belonged to the man],” said Stanley.
“I was more concerned with him because he was already making his way onto the road system. He was about halfway, to a quarter way in the right lane already onto the highway and I was already concerned that somebody was going to strike him right there at that moment.”
Collided with truck
Stanley told NBC6 that he “saw the man’s arms raised up a little bit” as the man began to cross into the travel lanes. Stanley said he told 911 “this man is going to have a major accident if no one gets to him,” according to NBC6.
According to a statement from the Florida Highway Patrol issued on April 9, Haskins was walking on the highway “for unknown reasons” and was “attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic. Unfortunately, he collided with an oncoming dump truck.”
Haskins died at the scene.
The agency declined to answer further questions on April 10 citing the ongoing investigation.
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool, who was training with Haskins in South Florida, shared an emotional tweet following Haskins’ death.
“I spent your final moments with you and I can’t help but think about how selfless you were in those moments,” Claypool said. “All you cared about was making sure that everyone around you was okay and I can’t thank you enough for that. You are what I strive to be.”
Claypool, overcome by emotion, later tweeted out a video of himself in tears.
Training in Florida
Haskins had been in South Florida working out with fellow Steelers teammates ahead of the upcoming NFL season.
Haskin’s agent couldn’t be reached for comment Sunday, but the company representing him, Goal Line Football, of Miami, put out a statement mourning the loss Saturday:
“We mourn the tragic loss of our GL family member Dwayne Haskins. There are no words to define this grief. Our prayers and condolences go out to his family and the Steelers family. Rest in power Dwayne.”
His agent, Cedric Saunders, told ESPN that Haskins was training with other teammates.
“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement.
“He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.
Roethlisberger’s response
He spent the past season as a backup for the Steelers and had signed a one-year restricted contract with the team in March.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in January after 18 years with the team, spent his last season sharing a locker room with Haskins and said Haskins made an immediate impact despite their short time together.
“I only had the privilege to know him for a short time, but in that time, I got to meet a young man that didn’t seem to ever have a bad day,” Roethlisberger said in a statement. He came to work every day with a smile on his face and energy and love in his heart.”
“I really enjoyed his passion and his love for the game and wanting to learn and be the best. His smile and zeal for life will be missed!”
From Ohio State to NFL
Prior to the NFL, Haskins starred at Ohio State, highlighted by a stellar season in which he threw 50 touchdowns and led the Buckeyes to a 13-1 season. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said on Twitter he was “heartbroken” to hear of Haskins’ death.
“One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!!”
The Florida Highway Patrol described the case as an “open traffic homicide investigation” and said no further information would be released until it was completed. Traffic homicide investigations can take several months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.