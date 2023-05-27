JIM BROWN: FEB. 17, 1936 - MAY 18, 2023
James Nathaniel Brown, the legendary Cleveland Browns running back who quit football to pursue an acting career at age 30, died on May 18 at age 87.
His wife, Monique, announced Brown’s death in an Instagram post on May 19. She said Brown “passed peacefully” the night of May 18 in their home in Los Angeles.
“To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star,” the post stated. “To our family he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken..’’
From 1957 to 1965, Jim Brown helped lead a Cleveland Browns ground game that won an NFL championship in 1964.
Voted pro football’s greatest player of the 20th century, he earned induction into the Hall of Fame in 1971. But football wasn’t the only sport in which he excelled. He played basketball, track, and lacrosse at high levels. He was inducted into the Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 1984.
Brown also didn’t hesitate to speak out on issues affecting Blacks and openly supported the civil rights movement.
He started and helmed the Negro Industrial and Economic Union to create jobs for Black people in Ohio. The organization also helped secure loans for Black businesses.
Brown also formed a coalition to denounce the federal government’s role in stripping boxing legend Muhammad Ali of his title because Ali refused to fight in the Vietnam War.
Brown’s popularity grew, and he cemented himself into film lore, becoming the first Black man to have onscreen sexual relations with a white woman, Raquel Welch, in the film “100 Rifles.”
He was born on Feb. 17, 1936, on St. Simons Island, off the southern coast of Georgia.
During his senior year at New York’s Manhasset High School, Brown played running back and recorded a mind-boggling 14.9 yards per carry, more than good enough to earn him a spot at Syracuse University.
In college, Brown dominated the competition on the football field and the basketball court.
He also ran track and was a talented lacrosse player, according to biography.com.
Brown earned national attention as a running back for his strong, explosive play. In the final regular-season game of his senior year, Brown capped off his college career by rushing for 197 yards, scoring six touchdowns, and kicking seven extra points.
Brown appeared in over 30 films, including “The Dirty Dozen’’ (1967) and “100 Rifles’’ (1969).
A story from NNPA Newswire was used in this report. See page 4 for a commentary on Jim Brown’s social activism.
