John H. Williams, 76, never imagined that he would be in the spotlight at this stage of his life. But when Elizabeth Queen II died on Sept. 8, the retired Miami principal became the talk of the town.
He got a chance to hobnob with the British queen in 1991 when, on her official 10-day visit to the United States, she paid a well-celebrated visit to the school where he was principal.
Indeed, it was a special moment in the life of a man who grew up in the Sand Cut public housing near Pahokee in Western Palm Beach County. From the projects to the presence of royalty – as far-fetched as it may seem – became reality for this astute educator who was president of his senior class at East Lake High School in the migrant and rural town.
It’s unclear how Booker T. Washington Middle School, located in Overtown, in the heart of Miami’s inner-city, got chosen for the royal visit. Perhaps it was because of the school’s storied past and rich history. Booker T. Washington High was originally the first Miami-Dade County high school open to Black students back in the 1920s. In the 1960s, it became a middle school.
“It’s a historic Black school. But no one ever told me how or why we were chosen,” Williams said this month of the monumental royal. Williams, who retired in 2005, had been principal at the school since 1988.
He recalled they weren’t given much advanced notice about the queen’s roughly 45-minute visit but enough time to scramble and do some touching up around the campus.
“I was informed and I was surprised,” said Williams from his spacious Miami Gardens home in the predominantly Black Rolling Hills neighborhood.
Walked side by side
But there’s much he does remember about the queen and her visit.
It was a packed itinerary. Wearing a blue floral dress with a matching hat, she pulled up in a limousine with her husband, Prince Philip, and was greeted by the school’s 135-member marching band.
They performed for 10 minutes, including the popular song, “Oh Happy Day.’’ She also watched an 18-minute pageant called Magic City, which chronicled Miami’s history.
During the pageant, Queen Elizabeth sat between Williams and then-Miami Mayor Steve Clark. But Williams points out that wherever they walked, he and the queen walked side by side and the dignitaries walked behind. He says he had to wear a special pin that signifies that you were able to be in close proximity to Her Majesty.
Williams also recounts being nervous around her initially, until she made him comfortable.
“She put me so at ease, so much so that it was like talking to a neighbor,” he told the Florida Courier. “She told me she thought of her role as queen as a job. That surprised me.” But the surprises weren’t over.
Dinner with the queen and three presidents
After the school visit concluded, the queen shocked Williams by inviting him and his wife, Annette, also an educator, to join her and other dignitaries for dinner on board the Royal Yacht, Britannia.
They didn’t realize that they would be greeted by three former presidents of the United States: Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. Williams said he was pleasantly astonished.
At the dinner, salmon was among the entrees and Williams said that had never been something he would eat.
“I had never been a fish person, but after tasting the queen’s salmon I said, ‘OK. This is pretty good.’”
Since the queen’s passing on Sept. 8, Williams has had to get used to the spotlight.
News stations and newspapers have constantly called on him to explain his fame with Queen Elizabeth. A couple of years ago, a journalist told him his account of meeting her would never be “old news.” He didn’t believe her. He thought that since it was decades ago, no one would care anymore.
When asked to sum up his brush with royalty, this Bethune-Cookman College (now University) graduate, who has multiple advanced degrees, takes it all in stride. But he says he wouldn’t trade his life for anything.
“I feel great about it and I’m pleased to have been a part of it. I came up in the projects. And to have become a principal for 16 years and to meet the queen, it’s amazing. And I’m so grateful!”
Williams graduated from East Lake High School in Pahokee in 1963 where he was president of his class. He received his bachelor’s degree from Bethune-Cookman in mathematics. He got his MBA from the University of Miami and a master’s in Psychology, Counseling and Guidance from the University of Northern Colorado.
Since retiring in 2005 from the school district, he became an adjunct professor at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens. He also was a supervisor of student teacher interns at the university.
He and his wife have been doing quite a bit of cruising, including visits to China, Dubai, the coast of Africa and the Taj Mahal, as well as all of the Caribbean.
Williams also helps to provide scholarships to needy students in Pahokee through his involvement with the East Lake High School Scholarship Committee.
He and his wife have two children, five grandchildren and one great grand on the way.
When asked what his family thinks about his famous visit, he said simply: “They are so excited!”
