Ryder Cup team donates $2.85 million to community, youth programs

PALM BEACH GARDENS – United States Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker, his five vice captains and the 12-member U.S. team have finalized their $2.85 million commitment to the 43rd Ryder Cup Outreach Program, which will go to designated charities and youth-golf development programs across the country.
Since 1999, and now spanning 11 Ryder Cups, the outreach program has contributed over $28.6 million to more than 200 charitable organizations.
All members of the 43rd U.S. team, along with Stricker, designated $100,000 each to the charity or charities of their choice.
Another $100,000 is directed to support youth-golf development programs designed to introduce children to golf, provide unique approaches to play the game, and deliver world-class coaching and mentoring to juniors who may not otherwise have the financial means.
The five vice captains – Fred Couples, Jim Furyk, Zach John- son, Davis Love III and Phil Mickelson – each designated $25,000 to the charity or charities of their choice, and another $25,000 to support youth-golf development programs.
“The PGA of America is delighted to work with the U.S. Ryder Cup Team to continue our long standing tradition of providing significant financial support to several deserving charities, foundations and golf development programs,” said PGA President Jim Richerson.
“Over the past 22 years, the Ryder Cup Outreach Program has touched countless lives while contributing millions of dollars to worthy causes aligned with each team member, making a difference in communities across America.”
The youth golf development programs that will benefit directly from the 43rd Ryder Cup Outreach Program are:
PGA Jr. League
PGA REACH’s flagship youth pillar program, PGA Jr. League is a fun, social and inclusive opportunity for boys and girls to learn and enjoy the game of golf under the direction of PGA and LPGA Professionals.
As in other recreational league sports, participants wear numbered jerseys and play on teams with their friends. At the end of the regular season, all-star teams are formed to compete in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Postseason.
There are PGA Jr. League teams in all 41 PGA Sections and all 50 states.
Drive, Chip & Putt Championship
A free, nationwide junior skills competition for boys and girls, ages 7-15, supported by The Masters Tournament Foundation, PGA of America and the United States Golf Association.
KPMG Future Leaders Program
Affords top female high school seniors across the country the opportunity to enhance their personal growth through college scholarships, a leadership development retreat at Stanford University, a mentoring relationship with a woman business leader and an introduction to golf.
The donors
Here are the names of the donors along with their community outreach program and the amount:
Steve Stricker, Steve Stricker American Family Foundation, $100,000
Daniel Berger, Mia’s Miracles Foundation, $50,000
Daniel Berger, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, $50,000
Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Cantlay Foundation, $100,000
Bryson DeChambeau, The Bryson DeChambeau Foundation, $100,000
Harris English, Harris English Foundation, $50,000
Harris English, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, $25,000
Harris English, St. Simons Island Athletic Association, $25,000
Tony Finau, Tony Finau Foundation, $100,000
Dustin Johnson, The Dustin Johnson Foundation, $100,000
Brooks Koepka, Brooks Koepka Charitable Fund, $100,000
Collin Morikawa, Make-A-Wish, $25,000
Collin Morikawa, American Humane, $25,000
Collin Morikawa, Feeding America, $25,000
Collin Morikawa, Animal Net- work, $25,000
Xander Schauffele, Xander Schauffele Foundation, $100,000
Scottie Scheffler, Behind Every Door Ministries, Inc., $20,000
Scottie Scheffler, College Golf Fellowship, $20,000
Scottie Scheffler, Advocates for Community Transformation, $20,000
Scottie Scheffler, West Dallas Community School, $20,000
Scottie Scheffler, The Human Impact, $20,000
Jordan Spieth, Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, $100,000
Justin Thomas, Justin Thomas Foundation, $100,000
Fred Couples, TGR Foundation, $10,000
Fred Couples, Eat, Learn, Play Foundation, $10,000
Fred Couples, An ALS Foundation (TBA), $5,000
Jim Furyk, Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation, $25,000
Zach Johnson, Zach Johnson Foundation, $25,000
Davis Love III, Davis Love III Foundation, $25,000
Phil Mickelson, Phil & Amy Mickelson Foundation, $25,000
For more information about the Ryder Cup, visit RyderCup.com.
