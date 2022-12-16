Sandy Hook changed the national conversation around school violence and gun reform

HARTFORD, Conn. — On Dec. 14, 2012, 26 families huddled inside a firehouse in Newtown, holding onto their last fragments of hope that quickly drained from the cold, crowded space.
All around them, frantic parents, spouses and siblings searched for the gaze they wanted so desperately to lock onto in the crowd, the face of the person they loved who was inside Sandy Hook Elementary School that morning when a lone gunman shot his way in.
For what felt like an eternity, they watched the reunions happen over and over, a swirl of relief and grief and fear, and they watched the crowd in the firehouse dwindle.
A quiet understanding settled over them as the group grew smaller and smaller until there were 26 families left to wait in the space that many likened to being in hell.
10 years ago
That afternoon, then-Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy stepped before the families and delivered the news that was nearly impossible to speak.
“If you have not been reunited with your loved one, you are not going to be reunited with that loved one,” he said. He said tried to avoid using the words death or dead for the sake of the young siblings in the room.
“I was trying my best to convey the situation as we knew it,” he said recently. “And the reality was that if they were waiting to see their daughter who was a teacher, or their child who they’d seen off to school that morning, or their spouse who worked at the school, that was not going to happen that day. Or any day.”
Some say they will never forget the sounds they heard in the seconds after the governor uttered those words.
Some recall hearing mothers wailing and screams erupting from every corner of the firehouse. Others say they don’t remember hearing anything.
In each of those moments, the trajectories of their lives would change forever.
Parents to advocates
In the decade to come, many of those families would leave their lives as stayat-home mothers, musicians, entrepreneurs, executive assistants, and educators behind to become tireless advocates for the issues they believe led to their loved ones’ deaths.
From legislative lobbying, social-emotional learning lessons and school safety reform, more than 20 non-profits would spring up in memory of those who were killed.
Their work would go on to elevate and amplify national conversations about gun laws, create programs to teach children warning signs school shooters might display and save lives through suicide prevention.
Though their paths and approaches have differed widely, their goal has been common: to prevent other parents from feeling what they felt in that firehouse.
The ripple effect of the tragedy at Sandy Hook was felt far and wide, spurring the creation of organizations with national reach but Newtown roots, like the Newtown Action Alliance.
Heather Smith, of Plainfield, had never been to Sandy Hook before the tragedy. Now it is like her second home. She’s worked with Murray for nearly a decade now, volunteering as many as 10 hours per week to the mission.
Remembering the victims
A mother of two, Smith remembers the moment she heard the news reports of what had happened in Sandy Hook, about 100 miles away from where her daughter was in an elementary school classroom.
She drove to her daughter’s school to pick her up. When she arrived, she was asked to fill out a dismissal slip explaining why she was picking her up.
“I just wrote ‘Because I can,’” she said. “It’s all I could think to write.”
Close to Christmas, she remembers tears falling from her eyes as she drove her children home, her daughter’s voice piping up from the backseat to ask, “Mommy, are you crying about the kids again?”
Now a decade deep into her volunteer work with Newtown Action Alliance, she and her daughter, now 16, sat on a bus bound for Washington, D.C., last week to attend vigils, press conferences and lobbying sessions to continue to fight for change.
“I just knew I had to do something,” she said. And like so many who altered the course of their lives, their families and their careers on that heartbreaking day 10 years ago, she has.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.