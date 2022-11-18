Scott loses bid to replace McConnell as Senate leader

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., was rebuffed Wednesday in his bid to become the Senate Republican leader.
The Senate Republican Conference re-elected Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell as leader, a position he has held since 2006. Scott on Tuesday announced a last-minute bid, saying in a Twitter post that the “status quo is broken and big change is needed.”
McConnell received 37 votes, while Scott received 10.
“First, I don’t own this job. Anybody who wants to run for it can feel free to do so,” McConnell said in a news conference after the election. “So, I’m not in any way offended by an opponent or having a few votes in opposition.”
Scott’s challenge to McConnell came after Republicans fell short of winning the Senate majority during last week’s elections. Scott chaired the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which oversees campaigns, but clashed with McConnell on strategy.
