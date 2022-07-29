Senate poised to confirm Marines’ first Black four-star general

Thursday, July 28 marked an historic day for the U.S. Marines.
For the first time in its 246-year history, the Marines confirmed a Black four-star general. Lt. Gen. Michael Langley was confirmed by the Senate Armed Services Committee and will lead all U.S. military forces in Africa as chief of U.S. Africa Command.
Officials have stated that the Shreveport, Louisiana native has earned his stripes at each level.
A graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington and commissioned in 1985, Lt. Gen. Langley commanded at every level from platoon to the regiment – including Battery K, 5thBattalion, and 11th Marines in support of Operations WILDFIRE in the Western United States.
He also helmed battalion and regimental commands in 12th Marines forward deployed in Okinawa, Japan; and the 201st Regional Corps Advisory Command-Central and Regional Support Command – Southwest in support of Operation ENDURING FREEDOM in Afghanistan.
As a General Officer, his command assignments included Deputy Commanding General, II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) and Commanding General, 2d Marine Expeditionary Brigade; Commander, Marine Forces Europe, and Africa; and Deputy Commanding General, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, and Deputy Commander, Marine Forces Command and Marine Forces Northern Command.
Lt. Gen. Langley has served more than 35 years in the U.S. Marines and assumed command of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa a year ago.
He holds multiple advanced degrees, including a master’s in National Security Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.
