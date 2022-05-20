Series highlights 6 Jackson State athletes’ run for NFL

For the past two years, former NFL player and Pro Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has been redefining and reshaping the historically Black college and university sports scene. As the head football coach at Jackson State University, he has created one of the best HBCU Cinderella stories in recent years, and soon, there will be a docuseries all about it.
The three-part docuseries, “Tiger Run,” will highlight six JSU standout football players who declared their eligibility for the 2022 NFL Draft. It will also give viewers an exclusive look at Sanders’ (a.k.a. Coach Prime Time) HBCU football journey thus far, and feature one-onone interviews with JSU players, alumni and fans.
“Tiger Run” is created and produced by Self Made TV, a new Black-owned, independent streaming platform.
“We are proud to be part of documenting this historic moment in the lives of these six outstanding JSU football players, as well as the impact that Coach Prime is undoubtedly having on the HBCU community as a whole,” Self Made TV founder Dee Brown and Omarosa Newman said in a joint statement. “Tiger Run will tell all of these men’s stories in their own words.”
The docuseries will also highlight JSU’s Pro Day this past March, which featured 22 NFL scouts and 36 players.
“You’ve got to believe in what you have and the product that you possess, and you got to stand on it,” Sanders told Brown in an exclusive interview for the docuseries.
Production for “Tiger Run” is expected to wrap up this month and will premiere sometime in June on Self Made TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.