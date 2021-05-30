The Florida Department of Management Services and two companies have reached a settlement in a dispute about who will run three private prisons.
GEO Secure Services, LLC filed administrative challenges last month after the department decided to award contracts to Management & Training Corp. for operation of Bay Correctional Facility, Graceville Correctional Facility and Moore Haven Correctional Facility.
GEO has operated each of the facilities since 2014, and the department put out what are known as “requests for proposals” in January for companies to compete for new three-year contracts. Under the settlement filed on May 21 at the state Division of Administrative Hearings, Management & Training Corp. will operate the Bay and Graceville facilities, while GEO will operate the Moore Haven facility.
