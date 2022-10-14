MIAMI — Two South Florida neighbors who said they were as - sisting in cleanup after Hurricane Ian were arrested on Oct. 9 after they were caught stealing from a business in storm-stricken Lee County, according to deputies.
Ernesto Heriberto Pedro - so Martinez, 34, and Noel Mo - rales, 54, of South Miami-Dade are facing charges of grand theft of over $750 but less than $5,000.
The men — who live in the same neighborhood just outside Florida City — remained in cus - tody of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office as of Monday afternoon, jail records show.
According to the men’s ar - rest reports, a shop owner who wasn’t identified by the sheriff’s office had left a white refrigera - tor, screen doors and aluminum fence panels — valued at over $1,500 — in front of his business due to water damage from Ian.
When the owner got to the shop, he received a phone call from a person who said they saw two men taking the property and loading it into a trailer attached to their truck.
As the duo continued loading the items, the owner walked in - to their trailer and told them that they were stealing from him. That’s when, according to the owner, Morales shoved him out of the trailer and closed the door, while Pedroso Martinez got into the passenger side of the truck.
But before the men took off, the sheriff’s office says both the shop owner and the witness took pictures of the vehicles, a 2010 maroon Ford F-250 and a Dia - mond Cargo trailer.
Later, deputies say they spot - ted the men inside the truck with the attached trailer five minutes away from the shop. All of the property was recovered after deputies searched the trailer and the men were arrested, ac - cording to the sheriff’s office.
