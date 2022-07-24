Travelers would be well-served to forgo 2022 European summer vacations due to high demand, and instead set their sights on trips in the fall and winter, said Eurobound, whose custom itineraries are sold exclusively through travel advisers.
In a USA Today story, Eurobound President Brigitte Armand pointed to such destinations as Paris, which are experiencing extraordinary demand, with attractions like the Eiffel Tower and Versailles fully booked over the summer months.
“Hotel and airline prices have increased substantially and have pretty much eliminated benefits gained by a more favorable exchange rate,” she said.
“Still, clients have all this pent-up desire to travel, and nothing is deterring them.”
Armand added, “September and October are already quite busy, and soon we may face availability issues again. The longer people wait, the worse it will be.
“The days of waiting until the last minute for a good deal are gone. Lastminute clients will either pay much higher prices, or they won’t find any availability.”
Today’s travelers “are looking for experiences to fulfill their interests and they are willing to pay for it,” said Jeff Roy, Eurobound’s vice president of marketing & sales.
As a case in point, he cited the company’s five-week fall itinerary to Italy for wine enthusiasts, which explores Milan, Alba, Turin, Cinque Terre, Florence, Rome, Sorrento and Capri, and includes a reservation at Alba’s threestar Michelin restaurant Piazza Duomo, which requires a per-person 500 euro prepayment for its wine-pairing menu.
It also features a variety of wine-tasting and walking tours, and cooking classes.
